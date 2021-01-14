What’s playing at the drive-in: A Martin Luther King Jr. doc and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Blood From Stone,” 4:55 p.m. Jan. 20, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 21

“Don’t Tell a Soul,” 8:40 p.m. Jan. 15-21

“MLK/FBI,” 4:50 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 16, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 17, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 18, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 19, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 20, 4:55 p.m. Jan. 21

“Promising Young Woman,” 6:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 16, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 17, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 18, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 19

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Pitch Perfect,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17

“Rent,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17

“Mean Girls,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“The Hunger Games,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Inception,” 7 p.m. Jan. 17

“Batman Begins,” 7 p.m. Jan. 19

“The Dark Knight,” 7 p.m. Jan. 21

“The Dark Knight Rises,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22

“Interstellar,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23

“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25

“Elvis: That’s the Way It Is: Special Edition,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 27

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“American Skin,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“Marksman,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“One Night in Miami ...” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Fatale,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 19

“The Marksman,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-21

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 16, 7 p.m. Jan. 18, 20 and 21

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23 for car and driver; $8 each additional passenger. secretmovieclub.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 16 and 22

“Groundhog Day,” 7 p.m. Jan. 17

“The Thing” (1982), Jan. 21

“The Shining,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24

“Fargo,” 7 p.m. Jan. 30

“Happy Feet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 31

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$36 for two, $48 for three or more; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Monsters Inc.,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15

“Goonies,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16

“Sunset Boulevard,” 8 p.m. Jan. 17

“Trolls World Tour,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18

“Love & Basketball,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 18

“The Incredibles,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19

“Tangled,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20

“E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 20

“Kung Fu Panda,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21

“Captain Marvel,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22

“The Lion King” (2019), 8:15 p.m. Jan. 23

“Jumani: The Next Level,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 25

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 9 p.m. Jan. 25

“The Secret Life of Pets,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 26

“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 27

“Up,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 28

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28

“Sing,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 29

“Back to the Future,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29

“People’s Choice: Biggest Snub,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991), 5:45 p.m. Jan. 31

“Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 31

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-21

“The Marksman,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-21

“Monster Hunter,” 7:55 p.m. Jan. 15-21

“Promising Young Woman,” 8:10 p.m. Jan. 15-21

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-21

Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Cinderella” (1950), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 11

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11

“Mulan” (1998), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“Aladdin” (1992), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“Lady and the Tramp,” 6:15 p.m. Feb. 14

“When Harry Met Sally,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 p.m. 15-18

“The Marksman,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18

“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. 15-18

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Bloody Hell,” 5:10 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16-17, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 20

“Flinch,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 17, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20

“The Marksman,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 20

“Monster Hunter,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 17, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20

“One Night in Miami ...” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 20

“Pineapple Express,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20

“Shadow in the Cloud,” 5:10 p.m. Jan. 15 and 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 20

“The White Tiger,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16-17, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20