What’s playing at the drive-in: A Martin Luther King Jr. doc and more

Martin Luther King Jr. addressing a crowd during the 1963 March on Washington on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
The FBI’s secret campaign against civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. is the subject of the documentary “MLK/FBI.”
(AFP / Getty Images)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in
Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“Blood From Stone,” 4:55 p.m. Jan. 20, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 21
“Don’t Tell a Soul,” 8:40 p.m. Jan. 15-21
“MLK/FBI,” 4:50 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 16, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 17, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 18, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 19, 6:50 p.m. Jan. 20, 4:55 p.m. Jan. 21
“Promising Young Woman,” 6:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 16, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 17, 4:50 p.m. Jan. 18, 6:40 p.m. Jan. 19

Drive-in at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15
“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29
“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5
“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12
“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19
“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Pitch Perfect,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 17
“Rent,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17
“Mean Girls,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24
“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24
“The Hunger Games,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30
“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31
“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

Legion Drive-in
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Inception,” 7 p.m. Jan. 17
“Batman Begins,” 7 p.m. Jan. 19
“The Dark Knight,” 7 p.m. Jan. 21
“The Dark Knight Rises,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22
“Interstellar,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23
“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24
“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25
“Elvis: That’s the Way It Is: Special Edition,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 27

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre
10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“American Skin,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“Marksman,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“One Night in Miami ...” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18

Paramount Drive-in Theatres
7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Fatale,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 and 19
“The Marksman,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-21
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 15, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 16, 7 p.m. Jan. 18, 20 and 21

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23 for car and driver; $8 each additional passenger. secretmovieclub.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 16 and 22
“Groundhog Day,” 7 p.m. Jan. 17
“The Thing” (1982), Jan. 21
“The Shining,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23
“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24
“Fargo,” 7 p.m. Jan. 30
“Happy Feet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 31

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 15-18

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$36 for two, $48 for three or more; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Monsters Inc.,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15
“Goonies,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16
“Sunset Boulevard,” 8 p.m. Jan. 17
“Trolls World Tour,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 18
“Love & Basketball,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 18
“The Incredibles,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19
“Tangled,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20
“E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 20
“Kung Fu Panda,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21
“Captain Marvel,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22
“The Lion King” (2019), 8:15 p.m. Jan. 23
“Jumani: The Next Level,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 25
“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 9 p.m. Jan. 25
“The Secret Life of Pets,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 26
“La La Land,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26
“Dirty Dancing,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 27
“Up,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 28
“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 28
“Sing,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 29
“Back to the Future,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 29
“People’s Choice: Biggest Snub,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30
“Beauty and the Beast” (1991), 5:45 p.m. Jan. 31
“Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 31

Rubidoux Drive-in
3770 Opal St., Riverside
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-21
“The Marksman,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-21
“Monster Hunter,” 7:55 p.m. Jan. 15-21
“Promising Young Woman,” 8:10 p.m. Jan. 15-21
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6 p.m. Jan. 15-21

Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica
$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Cinderella” (1950), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 11
“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11
“Mulan” (1998), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12
“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12
“Aladdin” (1992), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13
“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13
“Lady and the Tramp,” 6:15 p.m. Feb. 14
“When Harry Met Sally,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre
3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 6:15 p.m. 15-18
“The Marksman,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18
“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. 15-18
“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 15-18

Vineland Drive-in Theatre
443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry
$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Bloody Hell,” 5:10 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16-17, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 20
“Flinch,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 17, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20
“The Marksman,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 20
“Monster Hunter,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 17, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20
“One Night in Miami ...” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 20
“Pineapple Express,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20
“Shadow in the Cloud,” 5:10 p.m. Jan. 15 and 18, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 19, 5:10 p.m. Jan. 20
“The White Tiger,” 7:40 p.m. Jan. 15, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 16-17, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 18, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 19, 7:40 p.m. Jan. 20

Matt Cooper

