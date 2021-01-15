What’s on TV This Week: The Biden inauguration, Salt-N-Pepa and more
SUNDAY
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ journey from Oakland to Sacramento to Washington, D.C., is charted in a “CNN Special Report.” 7 p.m. CNN
People of Gotham, we have a new “Batwoman.” Javicia Leslie takes over for original series star Ruby Rose in the superhero drama’s second season. 8 p.m. The CW
What’s all this then? “Miss Scarlet and the Duke” are on the case in this detective drama set in Victorian London and airing on “Masterpiece.” With Kate Phillips and Stuart Martin. 8 p.m. KOCE
A live-in nurse has designs on a working mom’s injured offspring in the TV movie “Dying For a Daughter.” With Brittany Underwood and Melanie Nelson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
He’s gr-r-reat! Golfer Tiger Woods mounts a comeback in the conclusion of the two-part documentary “Tiger.” 9 p.m. HBO
She’s a mystery girl: The special “Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie” profiles the prolific British author and creator of such classic literary as sleuths Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot. 10 p.m. KOCE
MONDAY
Contestants use pop-culture clues to solve crossword puzzles in the game show “People Puzzler” hosted by “The King of Queens’” Leah Remini. 6 p.m. GSN; also Tue.-Fri.
Michael Avenatti, the attorney who once repped adult-film star Stormy Daniels in her legal battles against President Trump, is profiled on the season premiere of “American Greed.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
You gotta be a football hero! The L.A.-set high-school drama “All American” kicks off a third season. Daniel Ezra stars. 8 p.m. The CW
What is your emergency? The procedural drama “9-1-1” and its Texas-set spinoff “9-1-1: Lone Star” return with new episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox
A Miami high-school teacher (director and star John Leguizamo) instructs inner-city youth in the finer points of chess in the fact-based 2020 drama “Critical Thinking.” 8:50 p.m. Starz
Pam Grier was a struggling UCLA film student in the late 1960s when she got an intriguing offer.
It’s ladies’ night! Jazz iconoclast Nina Simone, Emmy and Tony winner Cicely Tyson and action star Pam Grier are among the Black female entertainers celebrated on a new “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close and “Hairspray” filmmaker John Waters research their family histories on the return of “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE
President-elect Joe Biden’s journey from Scranton, Pa., to Delaware to Washington, D.C., is charted on a new “Frontline.” 10 p.m. KOCE
WEDNESDAY
Broadcast networks and cable news outlets will offer live coverage from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., of the “Presidential Inauguration” of Joe Biden. 9 a.m. various channels
A “virtual parade across America” will be consistent with crowd limits during the coronavirus era.
How do you do, fellow kids? The teen dramas “Riverdale” and “Nancy Drew” are back with new seasons. KJ Apa stars in the former, Kennedy McMann in the latter. 8 and 9 p.m. The CW
Winter is coming to “The Alps” in the concluding installment of this two-part episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
Aid workers assemble after a hurricane wreaks havoc in the Bahamas in the finale of the docuseries “When Disaster Strikes.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Our dogged detective (Tom Burke) is back on the case in a second season of the mystery drama “C.B. Strike” based on the novels by Robert Galbraith, a.k.a. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling. 10 p.m. HBO
THURSDAY
It’s not personal, it’s just business — OK, maybe it’s a little bit personal — in a third season of the gritty Italian-made mafia drama “Gomorrah.” Anytime, HBO Max
The stars of the reality series “Toddlers and Tiaras” — where are they now? Find out in the followup show “Toddlers and Tiaras: Where Are They Now?” Anytime, Discovery+
People of Texas, we have a new “Walker.” “Supernatural’s” Jared Padalecki steps into Chuck Norris’ boots in a reboot of the 1990s action drama “Walker, Texas Ranger.” 8 p.m. The CW
“The Vampire Diaries” spinoff “Legacies” sinks its teeth into a third season. Danielle Rose Russell stars. 9 p.m. The CW
Can he get an amen? The reality series “The Rev” gets up close and personal with Long Island pastor Richard Hartley, his fractious family and his loyal parishioners. 10:30 p.m. USA
FRIDAY
Now you see him ...: The documentary “Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself” captures the illusionist in a filmed version of his hit off-Broadway show. Frank Oz directs. Anytime, Hulu
Got wings? Attractive young people attend a Hogwarts-style school for fairies in the supernatural drama “Fate: The Winx Saga.” With Abigail Cowan. Anytime, Netflix
Animation is a dish best served in itty-bitty bites in the anthology series “Pixar Popcorn” — butter not included. Anytime, Disney+
The past comes back to haunt a man who married “The Sister” of a young woman who disappeared under mysterious circumstances years earlier in this four-part mystery drama. “Quantico’s” Russell Tovey stars. Anytime, Hulu
A young chauffeur in India strives to climb the social ladder in an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s acclaimed novel “The White Tiger.” Rajkummar Rao and “Quantico’s” Priyanka Chopra Jonas star. Anytime, Netflix
Guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela, singer Natalia Lafourcade and L.A’s own La Santa Cecilia are among the artists featured in “Hecho en Mexico/Made in Mexico” on “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Back in the U.S.S.R.! Legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz tickles the ivories on a return visit to Moscow in 1986 on a new “Great Performances.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Have brushes, will travel: Musician, actor and artist John Lurie muses about his life and work in the offbeat docuseries “Painting With John.” 11 p.m. HBO
SATURDAY
“Salt-N-Pepa” are here and they’re in effect in this bio-drama that charts the rise of the groundbreaking New York-bred, female-led hip-hop group. Followed by the docuspecial “Let’s Talk About Salt-N-Pepa.” 8 and 11 p.m. Lifetime
A hotel concierge hooks up with a hunky guest on “A Winter Getaway” in this TV movie. With Nazneen Contractor and Brooks Darnell. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
