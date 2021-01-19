Here are the celebrities participating in Biden’s Hollywood-heavy inauguration

Stars of all stripes are set to participate in the fast-approaching inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Wednesday’s star-spangled events will see a variety of celebrities — including actors, actresses, musicians, TikTok stars and a national youth poet laureate — sprinkled throughout a long day of virtual patriotic programming.

Many of the biggest names will appear during Wednesday night’s “Celebrating America” primetime special, hosted by screen legend Tom Hanks — though several entertainment luminaries will take part in the inaugural parade, and even the inauguration ceremony itself on Capitol Hill.

Here’s a breakdown of who’s doing what for tomorrow’s celebration.

Lady Gaga

Watch as the “Shallow” artist dives into the national anthem during Wednesday’s ceremony.



Jennifer Lopez

It don’t cost a thing to watch pop icon Lopez’s musical performance during the inauguration.



Amanda Gorman

Like most of us, Amanda Gorman has been cooped up in her West #LosAngeles apartment because of the pandemic.



There’s a poem in this inauguration courtesy of Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate.

“America is messy. It’s still in its early development of all that we can become,” Gorman, a 22-year-old L.A. native, recently told The Times ahead of her inauguration appearance. “And I have to recognize that in the poem. I can’t ignore that or erase it. And so I crafted an inaugural poem that recognizes these scars and these wounds. Hopefully, it will move us toward healing them.”



Tom Hanks

Apparently, Biden and Harris have got a friend in Hanks, who is set to host Wednesday night’s star-studded inauguration special “Celebrating America.”



Eva Longoria

After hosting a night of the Democratic National Convention last year, the “Desperate Housewives” actress will introduce various segments throughout the “Celebrating America” special.



Kerry Washington

Along with Longoria, “Scandal” star Washington will channel her inner Olivia Pope and temporarily resume her White House duties as a presenter during Wednesday night’s telecast.

Foo Fighters

What if I say the Foo Fighters will perform during the “Celebrating America” special?



John Legend

All of me wants all of you to know that singer-songwriter Legend will also perform for the “Celebrating America” telecast.



Bruce Springsteen

Of course, Springsteen will participate in Wednesday’s patriotic celebration as part of the “Celebrating America” program. He was born in the U.S.A., after all.



Demi Lovato

What’s wrong with being confident that Lovato will rock the house during the “Celebrating America” special?

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons

Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the White House with a “Celebrating America” performance of his new song, “Better Days,” featuring newly minted Grammy nominee Clemons.



Jon Bon Jovi

Whoa, we’re more than halfway there! In just over 24 hours, the Bon Jovi frontman will perform for the “Celebrating America” telecast.



Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Hamilton” mastermind Miranda will also be in the room where it happens for the “Celebrating America” special.



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Lakers legend Abdul-Jabbar could very well be the MVP of Wednesday’s “Celebrating America” broadcast.

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard

What’s a historic day for our country without a little country music? McGraw and Hubbard will perform their new duet, “Undivided,” for the “Celebrating America” program.



Black Pumas

Wednesday is a good day to be and a good day to see Black Pumas perform for the “Celebrating America” special.



DJ Cassidy and friends

DJ Cassidy will “Pass the Mic” to Puerto Rican musicians Ozuna and Luis Fonsi during the “Celebrating America” telecast.

For Wednesday’s virtual “Parade Across America” festivities, DJ Cassidy will link up with Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the Washington Chorus and the Triumph Baptist Church Choir.



Keke Palmer

On Wednesday morning, actress and singer Palmer will host “Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans,” featuring incoming First Lady Jill Biden.



Tony Goldwyn

“Scandal” alum and onscreen POTUS Goldwyn will emcee Wednesday’s “Parade Across America” as the University of Delaware and Howard University drumlines escort Biden and Harris from 15th Street to the White House.

Jon Stewart

Former “Daily Show” host Stewart will also participate in the parade .



Nathan Apodaca

TikTok sensation Nathan Apodaca will skateboard into the “Parade Across America” as well — perhaps to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

“I chose to participate in representing peace, I’m not on anyone’s side,’” Apodaca said Monday in a statement to The Times. “We as a nation have suffered a lot of hate and unfortunate events, and I hope to bring some good vibes to 2021. Peace up ‘cause we don’t throw peace out.”



New Radicals

Mother, we just can’t get enough of the fact that rock band New Radicals will reunite for the first time in 22 years at the parade.

Allyson Felix, Nathan Chen and Katie Ledecky

Olympic sprinter Felix, figure skater Chen and swimmer Ledecky will once again represent the United States during Wednesday’s parade.



Andra Day

Singer Day will rise up to the task of performing during the parade, along with figure skater Kaitlyn “the Skate Kid” Saunders.



Kenny Ortega

Prolific director and choreographer Ortega will lead the “Dance Across America” segment of the parade, featuring 275 performers from 30 states and two territories.

