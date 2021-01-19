Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Biden inaugural committee invites you to honor COVID-19 victims with light

×

Nationwide COVID memorial

By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Share

A salve is coming in the form of light: At 2:30 p.m. Pacific today, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are scheduled to illuminate the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool in Washington, D.C., turning it into a small sea of light honoring the 400,000-plus Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Their actions are part of a nationwide memorial hosted by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, which is inviting all Americans to join in the remembrance.

The event will be livestreamed on CBS News.

Individuals are invited to ring bells at 2:30 p.m. or light candles in their windows. Select buildings in cities across the country will be bathed in amber light. That includes Los Angeles City Hall and the towering LAX Gateway Pylons, which will glow golden.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art is joining in, flipping on Chris Burden’s “Urban Light” installation at 2:30. It typically lights up at dusk, as it’s solar powered.

World & Nation

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 400,000 in Trump’s final hours

FILE - In this July 21, 2020, file photo, pall bearers carry a casket with the body of Lydia Nunez, who died from COVID-19, after a funeral service at the Metropolitan Baptist Church in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

World & Nation

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 400,000 in Trump’s final hours

The COVID death toll eclipses 400,000 in the last hours of Trump’s term. His handling of the crisis has been judged by health experts to be a failure.

As of Tuesday, President Trump’s final full day in office, U.S. coronavirus deaths were nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II. The event today will be the first lighting of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, the official inauguration website said.

“We invite Americans across the country to come together for a national moment of unity and remembrance,” the inaugural committee said.

Advertisement

Entertainment & ArtsWorld & NationArtsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement