TikTok star Nathan Apodaca will bring his ‘good vibes’ to Biden inauguration
Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration festivities just gained a major virtual star.
On Monday, the Presidential Inauguration Committee for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris announced the lineup for its online parade, including TikTok star Nathan Apodaca. The viral “Dreams” skateboarder will appear alongside host and actor Tony Goldwyn, comedian Jon Stewart, Olympic athletes and others.
“I chose to participate in representing peace, I’m not on anyone’s ‘side,’” Apodaca wrote Monday in an email to The Times. “We as a nation have suffered a lot of hate and unfortunate events, and I hope to bring some good vibes to 2021. Peace up cause we don’t throw peace out.”
In September, Apodaca, whose TikTok handle is @420doggface208, became an overnight sensation after uploading a video of himself skateboarding down an Idaho highway and casually sipping Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice to the tune of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
The feel-good clip instantly blew up on the app and inspired a popular TikTok challenge accepted by Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks, their former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham as well as Jimmy Fallon, Shakira and others.
“Everybody always says ‘do more skating videos.’ … I just do me, basically,” Apodaca told The Times in October. “And it puts smiles on faces. And that’s what makes me happy about it.”
According to TMZ, Apodaca has filmed a spot for Wednesday’s event in advance from his home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Inauguration organizers were reportedly drawn to Apodaca’s knack for lifting spirits during the pandemic as well as his graceful response to his newfound fame. TMZ also reported that Biden’s team encouraged Apodaca to work skateboarding into his video.
Wednesday’s “Parade Across America” will also feature an appearance from rock band New Radicals, reuniting for the first time in 22 years. Other acts include DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic, featuring Earth, Wind & Fire, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge, the Trans Chorus of Los Angeles, the Washington Chorus and the Triumph Baptist Church Choir.
Among the Olympians set to participate in this week’s event are figure skater Nathan Chen, track and field sprinter Allyson Felix and swimmer Katie Ledecky. And Apodaca isn’t the only internet phenom on the list: Jason Campbell, the “TikTok Doc” who has been using the Gen Z-facing platform to entertain and educate amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will also make an appearance.
“As a nation, we are strengthened by our respect for one another,” said PIC CEO Tony Allen in a statement. “By lifting up voices from all walks of life, in every corner of our country, we want the first moments of the Biden-Harris Administration to be a celebration of an inclusive, resilient united America.”
Singer Andra Day will also take the virtual stage during the event, which will feature live performances and remarks from Americans across the country as the University of Delaware and Howard University drumlines escort Biden and Harris from 15th Street to the White House.
As part of Wednesday’s inauguration celebration, actor Tom Hanks will host a separate telecast featuring Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi and others. Check out the rest of the lineup for this week’s “Parade Across America,” streaming online at 12:15 p.m. Pacific:
- United States Coast Guard Band
- U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon
- Kenny Ortega
- Ryan Martin Foundation
- Cathy Cluck
- Mama Mikki Stevens
- Jason Zgonc
- Military Children Connected Overseas
- Colorado’s D’Evelyn High School Marching Band
- Connecticut’s Native American Women’s Veterans Warriors
- Delaware’s Chinese Cultural Arts Center
- Florida’s Andrew Jackson High School JR Air Force ROTC
- Idaho’s Red Hot Mamas
- Illinois’ South Shore Drill Team
- Indiana’s Culver Academies
- Iowa’s Isiserettes Drill and Drum Corps
- Louisiana’s Youth Empowerment Project (YEP)
- Massachusetts’ MA Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard
- Michigan’s Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team and Color Guard
- New Jersey’s Teaneck High School Flag Twirlers
- New York’s FDNY EMS Emerald Pipes & Drums
- Nevada’s Mariachi Joya of Las Vegas High School
- North Carolina’s High Country Cloggers
- Ohio’s Kenton Ridge Marching Cougar Band
- Oregon’s American Sidesaddle Assn.
- Pennsylvania’s Boy Scout Troop 358
- Puerto Rico Royalty Winterguard, Centenaria Banda Colegio University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez, Latin Power Dance & Arts, Banda Macaná de Guayanilla
- South Carolina’s 81st Readiness Division
- Texas’ Kilgore College Rangerettes
- U.S. Virgin Islands’ Batons, Dancers, Steel Drums, Street Parade
- Virginia’s Tragedy Assistance Program For Survivors (TAPS)
Times staff writer Michael Ordoña contributed to this report.
