L.A. poet Amanda Gorman feels the Twitter love after inauguration performance

Poet Amanda Gorman performs at Wednesday's inauguration.
(Drew Angerer / Getty Images)
By Nardine Saad
Christie D’Zurilla
As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office Wednesday, celebrities on Twitter cheered on the historic moment — particularly the jaw-dropping performance by L.A. poet Amanda Gorman — during a diverse inauguration ceremony.

While history was being made several times over during the inauguration, Hollywood hailed the new madam vice president, breathed a sigh of relief over the departure of former President Trump and gave shoutouts to performers Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, as well as Gorman, the ceremony’s breakout star.

“With her strong and poignant words, @TheAmandaGorman reminds us of the power we each hold in upholding our democracy,” tweeted Michelle Obama, one of many praising the 22-year-old poet’s shining moment.

Gorman responded to the outpouring of online love with a salute to “the women whose footsteps I dance in,” she tweeted not longer after her performance, mentioning fellow inaugural poet Maya Angelou.

And then there was the overall happiness about the change in leadership.

Commentary also ran wild about the involvement of pop stars Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez as the entertainers certainly brought their personalities and agendas to the U.S. Capitol.

Gaga surprised many when the Capitol doors opened and she descended to the lectern wearing another show-stopping look. This time, a voluminous custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture jacket and red skirt, accessorized with a massive gilded dove of peace brooch.

She also used a golden microphone to sing the national anthem in a performance that The Times’ Mikael Wood said “brought a welcome — and moving — splash of razzmatazz” to the proceedings.

Lopez dressed in suffragist white, wearing head-to-toe Chanel. But unlike with Gaga, Twitter was taken by the flourishes she added to her recital of “America the Beautiful,” slipping into Spanish to deliver a message of unity to Latinx people and referencing her own hit “Let’s Get Loud.”

Read on for more reactions to Wednesday’s inaugural festivities.

Nardine Saad

Nardine Saad covers entertainment, celebrities and their kin for the Los Angeles Times.

Christie D’Zurilla

Christie D’Zurilla covers breaking entertainment news. A USC graduate, she joined the Los Angeles Times in 2003 and has 30 years of journalism experience in Southern California.

