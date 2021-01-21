What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘The Marksman,’ ‘Mean Girls’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-in

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“The Bra,” 7:17 p.m. Jan. 23

“No Man’s Land,” 4:59 p.m. Jan. 22, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 23, 8:05 p.m. Jan. 25, 6 p.m. Jan. 26-27, 8:05 p.m. Jan. 28

“Promising Young Woman,” 6:55 p.m. Jan. 22, 6 p.m. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Jan. 26-27

“Psycho Goreman,” 8:50 p.m. Jan. 22-23, 8:20 p.m. Jan. 24, 6:20 p.m. Jan. 28

Drive-in at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on-site. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“Uncle Buck,” 6 p.m. Jan. 29

“Lady and the Tramp,” 7 p.m. Feb. 5

“The Notebook,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12

“The Parent Trap” (1998), 7 p.m. Feb. 19

“Ghost,” 7 p.m. Feb. 26

“Spy Kids,” 7 p.m. March 5

“Stand By Me,” 7 p.m. March 12

“Men in Black,” 7 p.m. March 19

“Mean Girls,” 7 p.m. March 26

Hollywood Roosevelt Drive-in Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Mean Girls,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 24

“The Hunger Games,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31

“The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 31

“Pretty Woman,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7

“Notting Hill,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“When Harry Met Sally,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“Singin’ in the Rain,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“Dirty Dancing,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“Casablanca,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 14

“The Notebook,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14

“Coming to America,” 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21

“The Wedding Singer,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21

“Black Panther,” 5:15 and 8:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Legion Drive-in

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Advertisement

“The Dark Knight Rises,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22

“Dunkirk,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25

“Elvis: That’s the Way It Is: Special Edition,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 27

“Inception,” 7 p.m. Jan. 28

“Hidden Figures,” 7 p.m. Feb. 4

“When Harry Met Sally,” 8:20 p.m. Feb. 14

Mission Tiki Drive-in Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“American Skin,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 22, 24 and 25

“The Marksman,” 6 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“Monster Hunter,” 8:20 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“One Night in Miami ...” 8:05 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“Psycho Goreman,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“UFC 257: Poirier versus McGregor II,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22, 24 and 25

Paramount Drive-in Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

Advertisement

“Fatale,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 24, 26 and 28

“The Marksman,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-28

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 23, 7 p.m. Jan. 25, 27 and 28

Parking Lot Cinema/Glendale

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger. secretmovieclub.com

“Tenet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22

“The Shining,” 7 p.m. Jan. 23

“Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” 7 p.m. Jan. 24

“Fargo,” 7 p.m. Jan. 30

“Happy Feet,” 7 p.m. Jan. 31

Advertisement

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-in

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; regencymovies.com

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-24

“Mommune,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 28

“Aliens, Clowns & Geeks,” 6:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“Forbidden Zone: Director’s Cut,” 8:30 p.m. Jan. 30

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31

“Jurassic World,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5

“Shrek,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6

“The Fast and the Furious,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7

“Corpse Bride,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“La La Land,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19

“The Muppet Movie,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20

“Hook,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-in

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$36 for two, $48 for three or more; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Captain Marvel,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22

“Jumani: The Next Level,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 25

“Guardians of the Galaxy,” 9 p.m. Jan. 25

“The Secret Life of Pets,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 26

“Up,” 5:45 p.m. Jan. 28

“Labyrinth,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 31

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 6 p.m. Feb 1

“The Breakfast Club,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1

“Shrek,” 6 p.m. Feb .2

“Love Jones,” 8:15 p.m. Feb. 2

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3

“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 6 p.m. Feb. 4

“Dazed and Confused,” 8:15 p.m. Feb. 4

“Friday,” 8:45 p.m. Feb. 5

“Aladdin” (1992), 6 p.m. Feb. 6

“A Nightmare on Elm Street,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 6

Advertisement

Rubidoux Drive-in

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5 p.m. Jan. 22-28

“The Marksman,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22-28

“Monster Hunter,” 7:55 p.m. Jan. 22-28

“Promising Young Woman,” 8:10 p.m. Jan. 22-28

“Psycho Goreman,” 6 p.m. Jan. 22-28

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 6:55 p.m. Jan. 22-28

Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$20 per car plus $8 per person; age 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Cinderella” (1950), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 11

“10 Things I Hate About You,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 11

“Mulan” (1998), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 12

“500 Days of Summer,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12

“Aladdin” (1992), 6:15 p.m. Feb. 13

“Clueless,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 13

“Lady and the Tramp,” 6:15 p.m. Feb. 14

“When Harry Met Sally,” 8:30 p.m. Feb. 14

Advertisement

Newsletter Get our daily Entertainment newsletter Get the day's top stories on Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more. Enter Email Address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

Van Buren Drive-in Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“The Croods: A New Age,” 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“The Marksman,” 6 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“Monster Hunter,” 8:15 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“Promising Young Woman,” 8 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“Psycho Goreman,” 6:15 p.m. Jan. 22-25

“Wonder Woman 1984,” 7:25 p.m. Jan. 22-25

Vineland Drive-in Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

Advertisement

“Born a Champion,” 8 p.m. Jan. 22, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 24, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Jan. 27

“Brothers by Blood,” 5:25 p.m. Jan. 22, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 24, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Jan. 27

“The Human Factor,” 8 p.m. Jan. 22, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 25

“The Marksman,” 5:25 p.m. Jan. 22, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23-24, 5:15 and 7:50 p.m. Jan. 26, 5:15 and 8 p.m. Jan. 27

“Monster Hunter,” 5:25 and 8 p.m. Jan. 22, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23-25, 5:15 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. Jan. 26, 5:15 and 8 p.m. Jan. 27

“No Man’s Land,” 5:15 p.m. Jan. 22, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23, 7:50 p.m. Jan. 26, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 27

“Our Friend,” 7:50 p.m. Jan. 22, 6:45 p.m. Jan. 23 and 25, 7:50 p.m. Jan. 26, 5:15 p.m. Jan. 27