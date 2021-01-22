What’s on TV This Week: ‘Resident Alien,’ ‘Euphoria’ and more

SUNDAY

The Green Bay Packers battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the “NFC Championship” and the Buffalo Bills challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for the “AFC Championship.” Noon, Fox; 3:30 p.m. CBS

“Charmed,” I’m sure. The rebooted supernatural drama is back for a third season. With Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz and Sarah Jeffery. 9 p.m. The CW

If they can make it there: Close-knit college grads in 1980s Long Island reach for the brass ring across the river in Manhattan in “Bridge and Tunnel,” a new dramedy from writer-director-costar Edward Burns. 9 p.m. Epix

Jules (Hunter Schafer) takes center stage in another very special episode of the edgy teen drama “Euphoria.” 9 p.m. HBO

The special “Agatha Christie’s England” visits some of the locales that inspired the whodunits of the British mystery writer. 10 p.m. KOCE

MONDAY

NXIVM, the multilevel marketing company and self-improvement program turned bizarre sex cult, is up next in a new “American Greed.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Don’t lose your head: “Game of Thrones’” Sean Bean is on board as the post-apocalyptic sci-fi drama “Snowpiercer” returns for Season 2. With Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly. 9 p.m. TNT

A senior citizen goes undercover to help expose elder abuse at a shady retirement home in Chile in the documentary “The Mole Agent” on a new “POV.” 9:30 p.m. KOCE

The four-part docudrama “The Salisbury Poisonings” details the failed 2018 attempt to assassinate a former Russian double agent living in England using a deadly nerve agent. With Anne-Marie Duff and Rafe Spall. 10 p.m. AMC

Comic and actress Tiffany Haddish is the Texas Rattlesnake’s next guest on a new “Straight Up Steve Austin.” 11 p.m. USA

TUESDAY

The three-night docuseries “QAnon: The Search for Q” delves into the origins of this crackpot conspiracy theory about a nefarious cabal of elites running a child sex ring. 7 p.m. Vice

“To Tell the Truth,” this reboot of the classic game show is back with new episodes. Anthony Anderson hosts. 8 p.m. ABC

Bravo’s Andy Cohen and NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg research their family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The Lagina brothers go in search of “Montezuma’s Treasure” in the finale of their spinoff series “Beyond Oak Island.” 8 p.m. History Channel

The reality TV spinoff “Teen Mom: OG” delivers a ninth season. 8 p.m. MTV

The finale of the four-part docuseries “PBS American Portrait” examines efforts to end the scourge of racism in these United States. 9 p.m. KOCE

“Black-ish” is back with new episodes followed by the sophomore-season premiere of the prequel series “Mixed-ish.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. ABC

“Frontline” offers a critical assessment of former President Donald Trump’s single term in office in the new episode “Trump’s American Carnage.” 10 p.m. KOCE

There will be wailing and gnashing of teeth in a third season of the quirky quiz show “The Misery Index.” 10:30 p.m. TBS

WEDNESDAY

They’re still working out the kinks in a second season of the adults-only comedy “Bonding.” With Zoe Levin and Brendan Scannell. Anytime, Netflix

An orphaned magpie helps an Australian family heal in the aftermath of a tragic accident in the poignant 2020 drama “Penguin Bloom.” With Naomi Watts and “The Walking Dead’s” Andrew Lincoln. Anytime, Netflix

He’s not from around these parts: “Firefly’s” Alan Tudyk plays an extraterrestrial stranded in a small Colorado town in the darkly comic sci-fi drama “Resident Alien.” 10 p.m. Syfy; also USA

The special “Obesity Med” profiles two dangerously overweight people considering weight-loss surgery. 10 p.m. TLC

THURSDAY

Who was that masked man? A comic laughs in the face of COVID-19 in the standup special “Maz Jobrani: Pandemic Warrior.” Anytime, Peacock

The first step is admitting they have a problem in the “Rehab Addict” spinoff “Rehab Addict Rescue,” hosted by home-renovation expert Nicole Curtis. 9 p.m. HGTV

The unscripted series “Swamp People” and “Mountain Men” give it a rest with back-to-back season finales. 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel

FRIDAY

Have trowel, will travel: An archaeologist (Ralph Fiennes) unearths a treasure trove of medieval artifacts in the English countryside in the 1930s in the fact-based 2021 drama “The Dig.” With Carey Mulligan and Lily James. Anytime, Netflix

Aloha! Two Brooklyn teens explore their Hawaiian heritage on a trip to the islands in the family-friendly drama “Finding ’Ohana.” With Kelly Hu. Anytime, Netflix

Stranded on a desert island, “Mythbusters’” Tory Belleci and “The Grand Tour’s” Richard Hammond pass the time building crazy contraptions in the comedy adventure “The Great Escapists.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Jann” is just your average everyday middle-aged Canadian singer-songwriter in this imported sitcom starring middle-aged Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden. Anytime, Hulu

Denzel Washington and Rami Malek are the cops and serial killer Jared Leto is their quarry in the L.A.-set 2021 crime thriller “The Little Things.” John Lee Hancock directs. Anytime, HBO Max

Justin Timberlake plays a small-town football star turned ex-con turned unlikely protector of a young boy in the 2021 drama “Palmer.” Fisher Stevens directs and June Squibb and Juno Temple also star. Anytime, Apple TV+

The docuseries “We Are: The Brooklyn Saints” follows players and coaches in an inner-city youth-football league both on and off the field. Anytime, Netflix

And all that jazz: Herbie Hancock, Dianne Reeves and Carlos Santana headline a new “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl” followed by a second new episode featuring Tony winners Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

How you doin’? The bio-drama “Wendy Williams: The Movie” spills all the tea about the trash-talking talk-show host. “The Oval’s” Ciera Payton stars. Followed by the special “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime

A big-city journalist hooks up with a hunky tour guide while on assignment in Canada in the TV movie “Snowkissed.” With Jen Lilley and Chris McNally. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

A Black preacher (Forest Whitaker) creates a safe space for a former Klansman (Garrett Hedlund) to leave his racist past behind in the fact-based 2018 drama “Burden.” With Andrea Riseborough, Tom Wilkinson and Usher. 9 p.m. Showtime

Veteran indie rockers and hometown heroes Spoon are seen and heard in a compilation of past performances on “Austin City Limits.” 11:30 p.m. KOC

