Larry King tributes and memories: ‘A masterful interviewer and storyteller’

Broadcaster Larry King is being remembered as a legendary interviewer and thoughtful friend by the many celebrities, politicians and newsmakers who appeared on one of the series of talk shows he hosted over the decades. King died Saturday in Los Angeles after being hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this month. He was 87.

Former CBS News anchor Dan Rather called King “a friend through thick and thin” on Twitter. “A masterful interviewer and storyteller. He helped put CNN on the map by making news through the art of dialogue.”

Former President Clinton said he was interviewed by King more than 20 times over the years.

King “had a great sense of humor and a genuine interest in people,” Clinton tweeted. “He gave a direct line to the American people and worked hard to get the truth from them, with questions that were direct but fair.”

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, who said he has known King since arriving to L.A. 42 years ago, called the late talk show host “one of the best interviewers on TV.”

“He was the biggest Dodgers fan & if you lived in LA you could catch him at his favorite booth in Nate and Al’s or at [Original] Brooklyn [Water] Bagels which he owned,” Johnson tweeted.

Another sports legend, baseball slugger Barry Bonds, remembered King as a friend who shared his love of the sport. “He was an avid fan and I would often visit him at the ballpark,” Bonds tweeted. “I’ll miss our breakfasts at Jerry’s Deli and his sense of humor.”

In a 15-tweet thread, sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann remembered a moment early in his career when King first reached out 25 years ago. Over an eight-year period, while King tried to get Olbermann a slot at CNN, the two exchanged messages and gifts. In his tweets, Olbermann described King’s thoughtful and genuine nature.

“This is a rare quality in my business. It is a rare quality in life. So think of the easily caricatured TV guy. He was fine with that. But also think of this extraordinary guy who was utterly and unswervingly sincere and appreciative of everybody,” Olbermann tweeted.

My friend Larry King has died.



It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning. While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him. #RIPLarryKing



1) 25 years ago... pic.twitter.com/CrA6tleJDH — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 23, 2021

Aimee Carrero, an actor on Netflix’s animated series “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” recalled King’s search for the perfect bagel while she worked as a waitress at a Beverly Hills restaurant he frequented.

“Larry could never find a great bagel in Los Angeles. This plagued him. He thought about it a lot,” Carrero tweeted. When King opened Original Brooklyn Water Bagel, he invited Carrero to his restaurant.

“After the grand opening, Larry stopped coming around for lunch. Why would he come back? He could have as many Perfect Bagels as he wanted!”

Larry King wanted the Perfect Bagel. When I worked as a waitress in Beverly Hills, he’d come in for lunch almost every Thursday. The hostesses always gave him the best table, a corner booth, which just so happened to be in my regular section. I don’t remember his order. 1/ — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) January 23, 2021



In a statement from Hollywood’s largest union, SAG-AFTRA, of which King had been a member since 1968, president Gabrielle Carteris noted that “over a career of more than six decades, he was equally comfortable on radio, television and digital media, and he never stopped connecting with audiences. His distinctive voice will be sorely missed.”

Others shared their favorite lighthearted interview moments, including King’s attempt at mimicking Sonic the Hedgehog and a segment where actor Danny Pudi shared his favorite luxuries — coffee and socks.

Larry King attempts a @sonic_hedgehog voice. Thank you @rejectedjokes for spurring this moment. pic.twitter.com/PKL7jqqHpK — Gene Park, dear gamer (@GenePark) January 23, 2021

“Larry, I’m on Ducktales” is still the most legendary Larry King moment. pic.twitter.com/Ef0hhldSto — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 23, 2021

Here are more tributes to King:

Oh no!!! RIP Larry King...what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well

💔💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0I — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 23, 2021

Larry King was my @CNN colleague and good friend. He was an amazing interviewer and a mentor to so many of us. He loved what he did and all of us loved him. He was a real mensch. My Deepest Condolences to his loving family. May He Rest In Peace and May His Memory Be A Blessing. pic.twitter.com/gIdHbI0knd — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 23, 2021

It was always a treat to sit at your table. And hear your stories. Thank you Larry King. pic.twitter.com/O66uEXeJE4 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 23, 2021

When I was a young morning DJ, I listened to Larry King's overnight radio show every night on my way to work. He was one of the greats and I am glad to have known him "Bethesda, Maryland you're on the air..." — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 23, 2021

Whenever you sat down in Larry King's TV living room you felt like you were just having a conversation with a friend and forgot that millions around the world were watching. Larry, we will miss you. — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King 😔 One of my favorite interviews of my humble career and one of the sweetest guys i ever worked with. Grew up with him on my television. You will be missed... https://t.co/3oBiKvhXCH — Eric Andre (@ericandre) January 23, 2021

So sad to hear the news about Larry King today. I was lucky enough to be interviewed by him and see his unique interview style first hand. He was a deeply thoughtful, intelligent, kind man... Sending love to his family & all of his many fans. — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) January 23, 2021

I’m sad to learn about Larry King’s passing.He was such a kind gentleman, and he made all of us feel as though we were speaking with a lifelong friend.There will never be anyone like him, and he will be missed by many. My sincerest condolences to his family & friends. Celine xx… pic.twitter.com/NBw0hpCDoj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 23, 2021

Larry King was a radio and TV legend with an insatiable curiosity about people and a real sense of humor. He could get anyone talking, from Hollywood stars to the guy on the corner. In the 1990s, Larry King Live even became the most important show in American politics. RIP. pic.twitter.com/TSNlYf87ui — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) January 23, 2021