Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

What ran through Dr. Fauci’s mind when Trump suggested injecting disinfectant?

Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.
(Kevin Dietsch / Associated Press)
By Julia BarajasStaff Writer 
Share

With a new administration in the White House, infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is free to reflect on how former President Trump managed the pandemic, including his incorrect suggestion that household disinfectant could be used as an “injection inside” the body to kill COVID-19.

“I just said, ‘Oh, my goodness gracious,’” Fauci recalled during a CNN interview Monday night. “‘I could just see what’s going to happen. You’re going to have people who hear that from the president and are going to start doing dangerous and foolish things.’”

Immediately after the notorious White House press conference last spring, Fauci, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and several disinfectant companies warned against ingesting or injecting the products. Trump and his staff insisted that he’d spoken sarcastically.

World & Nation

Fauci unleashed: Doctor takes ‘liberating’ turn at center stage

Dr. Anthony Fauci fields media questions at the White House on Thursday.

World & Nation

Fauci unleashed: Doctor takes ‘liberating’ turn at center stage

After surviving nearly a year of darts and undermining comments from former President Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci is back
Advertisement

In addition to frustration with medical misinformation, Fauci shared what he thought when seeing the attack on the Capitol earlier this month.

“Jan. 6 to me was like, oh my goodness, here it is in its ultimate — it’s purely a reflection of divisiveness that is so deep that it’s disturbing. ... I just see that being nothing but destructive,” he said.

Since being catapulted into the public eye, Fauci has been subject to scorn, intimidation and death threats — including receiving an envelope containing a substance he feared was ricin.

“Until the examination came back and we found out it was harmless powder, my children were very, very distraught,” he said. “And that’s more painful to me than somebody, some jerk, threatening my life.”

But things are looking up for the 80-year-old. Late last week, the new administration announced that the United States will resume funding for the World Health Organization. Fauci was also named chief medical adviser to President Biden. The recent change in the doctor’s demeanor has been celebrated on social media, with one Twitter user noting that he has a “new relationship glow.”

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts
Julia Barajas

Julia Barajas is a Los Angeles Times reporter and a native Angeleno. Before joining The Times, she covered the impact of changing drug policies in California and Latin America for Cannabis Wire. Her work has also appeared in La Opinión, La Prensa Gráfica and the Columbia Journalism Review. After graduating from the University of Chicago, she earned a master’s in education from Cal State Long Beach, as well as a master’s in journalism from Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement