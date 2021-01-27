Paris Hilton is doing IVF with Carter Reum: ‘Having children is the meaning of life’

Forget about the simple life: Paris Hilton is getting ready to have children with Carter Reum, her boyfriend of about 15 months.

The socialite-businesswoman-deejay is doing in vitro fertilization, she said on the new episode of “The Trend Reporter” podcast with Mara Schiavocampo, after being turned on to the idea by old pal Kim Kardashian West. She’s working with the same doctor.

Of course, because she is Paris Hilton, she said she’s planning to select a boy embryo and a girl embryo first and have fraternal twins. Because you can do that, she says. After that, who knows, but she would like maybe three or four kids total.

“I can pick twins if I like,” Hilton said.

She’s had her eggs extracted twice. “It was tough,” she said, “but I knew it would be worth it.”

The 39-year-old (who turns 40 next month) is head-over-heels for “dream guy” Reum, whom she had known for about 15 years and reconnected with during Thanksgiving 2019 with her mom and his sister in the Hamptons. They flirted all day and she felt this “amazing connection,” she said.

“This is my first time dating a businessman and I think it’s so sexy. I just find him so brilliant, and I learn so much from him,” Hilton said. “It’s so inspirational to be with a man who is on my level and who understands that I have to work, he has to work, we support each other, and I’ve never had that before. It’s a pretty incredible feeling.”

She said they talk about getting married “all the time.” They also discuss their future babies’ names.

“I really feel that having a family and having children is the meaning of life,” Hilton said, “because I didn’t feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does.”

The former reality-TV star has been back in the spotlight in recent months after the September release of the YouTube documentary “This Is Paris.” In it, she revealed abuse that allegedly occurred at Provo Canyon School, where her parents sent her as a 17-year-old.

While making the doc, Hilton said, she bonded with four former classmates from the Utah boarding school.

“They are traumatized like me and have hidden the story and not talked about it,” she told The Times before the movie premiered. “Coming together is almost therapeutic. I won’t see a therapist, but I feel like talking to them is like having a million therapy sessions, because they understand me completely.”