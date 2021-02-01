Armie Hammer’s estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, breaks silence on his sex scandal

Elizabeth Chambers, the TV personality who filed for divorce from Armie Hammer in July, is finally speaking out about the recent scandal surrounding the “Call Me by Your Name” actor’s sex life.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know,” Chambers, 38, wrote in an Instagram caption Monday.

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

Chambers said she wouldn’t comment further and would focus on her children, work and healing during what she called an “incredibly difficult time.” The bakery owner has appeared on the Food Network’s “Cupcake Wars” and “Sugar Showdown,” on the “Today” show, and elsewhere on television.

Hammer dropped out of a couple of projects recently after an anonymous Instagram account leaked disturbing direct messages allegedly sent by the actor on the social media platform. There were also photos showing bruises. The accusations have not been independently verified, but two other ex-girlfriends, Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, have since spoken out in a similar vein.

The actor has refused to comment directly on the allegations of kinky fantasies and physical abuse, which he called BS.

"[I]n light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” he said in a mid-January statement after dropping out of the movie “Shotgun Wedding,” starring Jennifer Lopez. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer has also walked away from “The Offer,” an upcoming Paramount+ series about the making of “The Godfather.” He quietly left “Gaslit,” a Watergate series for UCP, before the scandal erupted.

The estranged husband and wife both filed divorce paperwork in July and made simultaneous announcements on social media marking the end of their 13-year relationship. Chambers and Hammer were married in May 2010 and have two young children together.