Marilyn Manson denies abuse allegations as actors rally behind Evan Rachel Wood

Marilyn Manson responded Monday evening to Evan Rachel Wood and several others who accused him of abuse in testimonies released earlier that day on Instagram.

On his own Instagram, the musician and actor denied the allegations, calling his accusers’ statements “horrible distortions of reality.” Manson similarly denied abuse allegations in 2018 stemming from an alleged 2011 incident, which he dismissed back then as “either completely delusional or part of a calculated attempt to generate publicity.”

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson posted Monday on Instagram. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth.”

A representative for Wood declined to comment on Manson’s response when reached Tuesday by The Times.

Shortly after Manson released his statement, Deadline reported that the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) is no longer representing him, the latest blow to his career after allegations surfaced Monday.

Manson’s statement came hours after Wood identified the singer, whose given name is Brian Warner, as her alleged abuser. When she was 19 and he was 37, Wood and Manson began publicly dating in 2007 and got engaged in 2010 before splitting up in August of that year.

“He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years,” the “Westworld” actress wrote in her post. “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail.

“I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives,” she added. “I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Others who accused Manson of misconduct on Instagram include Sarah McNeilly , Ashley Lindsay Morgan , Ashley Walters, Charlyne Yi, Brittany Leigh and Scarlett Kapella, as well as two more whose display names on Instagram are Torii and Gabriella .

Manson was swiftly dropped by his record label following the allegations. AMC’s Shudder has removed him from its horror anthology series “Creepshow,” according to Deadline, and Starz vowed to cut Manson from an upcoming episode of “American Gods.”

“Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse,” the network said in a statement shared on social media. “Due to the allegations against Marilyn Manson, we have decided to remove his performance from the remaining episode he is in, scheduled to air later this season.”

Starz stands unequivocally with all victims and survivors of abuse. pic.twitter.com/trXVFd6KFO — American Gods US (@americangodsus) February 2, 2021

Many in the entertainment industry expressed their support for Wood after she came forward on Monday. Actors Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Angela Sarafyan, Lena Waithe and Ben Barnes all sent their love to their “Westworld” costar on Instagram, as did Rose McGowan, Melissa Benoist, Josh Gad, Kat Dennings and Selma Blair.

“I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward,” McGowan, one of the many survivors of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, wrote on Twitter. She and Manson were also once engaged; their relationship ended in 2001. “It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin.”

“Brava to brave warrior Evan Rachel wood for your courage and strength coming forward about the horrific abuse you’ve experienced and to all the other brave warriors who come forward about their abusers,” tweeted actress Rosanna Arquette, another Weinstein survivor. “Trauma lives inside survivors and can take awhile to surface and heal.”

I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin. — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) February 1, 2021

Also among Wood’s supporters was California Sen. Susan Rubio, who previously collaborated with the actress on a bill that added “coercive control” — “a pattern of behavior that unreasonably interferes with a person’s free will and personal liberty,” including isolating a victim from friends and other sources of support — to domestic violence laws. SB 1141 was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2020.

“The allegations of physical, emotional, and financial abuse against Marilyn Manson, also known as Brian Hugh Warner, must be taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” Rubio tweeted Monday. “If law enforcement does not do that, we will not only fail these victims, but future possible victims of this alleged perpetrator.”