Here’s the full list of 2021 Golden Globe nominations

The nominations for the 2021 Golden Globes were announced Wednesday morning by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson on NBC’s “Today” and at E! online and the Golden Globes website.

“The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Trial of the Chicago 7" and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” were among the movies making big showings with multiple nominations. Sacha Baron Cohen is a double nominee for his work in “Chicago 7" and “Borat,” while Anya Taylor-Joy achieved the same feat with “Emma” and “The Queen’s Gambit.” Leslie Odom Jr. also received two nominations, for supporting actor and original song, in “One Night in Miami.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. showed love to some little-seen films such as “Music,” “The Mauritanian,” “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” with multiple nominations, while awards-season darlings such as “Minari” and “Sound of Metal” were held to one nod each.

In television, favorites such as “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown” and “Ozark” all fared well with multiple nods, as did newer titles such as “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” “Small Axe” and “Emily in Paris.” In the surprises column, current phenomenon “Bridgerton” was shut out, while the HFPA showered affection on “The Undoing” and “Ratched.”

The 78th Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to air Feb. 28 on NBC, hosted by the redoubtable duo of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (their fourth time around). This year’s special honors will be conferred upon 15-time nominee and seven-time winner Jane Fonda and television pioneer Norman Lear.

Advertisement

The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominees are:

Best motion picture — drama

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Actor in a motion picture — drama

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Tahar Rahim, “The Mauritanian”

Advertisement

Actress in a motion picture — drama

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Hamilton”

“Music”

“Palm Springs”

“The Prom”

Actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

James Corden, “The Prom”

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Dev Patel, “The Personal History of David Copperfield”

Andy Samberg, “Palm Springs”

Actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “French Exit”

Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “Emma”

Advertisement

Supporting actor in a motion picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Jared Leto, “The Little Things”

Bill Murray, “On the Rocks”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Supporting actress in a motion picture

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman , “The Father”

Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Helena Zengel, “News of the World”

Director — motion picture

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Regina King, “One Night in Miami”

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Screenplay — motion picture

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Advertisement

Motion picture — foreign language

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“La Llorona” (Guatemala)

“The Life Ahead” (Italy)

“Minari” (United States)

“Two of Us” (France)

Motion picture — animated

“The Croods: A New Age”

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Original score — motion picture

“The Midnight Sky” — Alexandre Desplat

“Mank” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross

“News of the World” — James Newton Howard

“Soul” — Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste

“Tenet” — Ludwig Göransson

Original song — motion picture

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Io Si (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7")

“Tigress & Tweed” (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Advertisement

Television series — drama

“The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Ratched”

Actor in a television series, drama

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Al Pacino, “Hunters”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Actress in a television series — drama

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sarah Paulson, “Ratched”

Television series — musical or comedy

“Emily in Paris”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Advertisement

Actor in a television series — musical or comedy

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Actress in a television series — musical or comedy

Lily Collins, “Emily in Paris”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Jane Levy, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Normal People”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“Small Axe”

“The Undoing”

“Unorthodox”

Actor in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Bryan Cranston, “Your Honor”

Jeff Daniels, “The Comey Rule”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Advertisement

Actress in a limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Normal People”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Supporting actor — television

John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Brendan Gleeson, “The Comey Rule”

Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing”

Supporting actress — television

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Cynthia Nixon, “Ratched”