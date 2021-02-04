19 culture picks, including L.A. Phil benefit with Dudamel, Natalie Portman and Katy Perry

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s star-studded virtual gala leads our weekly list of streaming arts this weekend. Here’s the rundown of online concerts, theater, art and other culture for your viewing consideration, all times Pacific.

“Icons on Inspiration”

In place of its usual winter gala, the L.A. Phil presents this virtual fundraiser featuring Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel in one-on-one conversations with Julie Andrews, Natalie Portman, Katy Perry, Common, Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives and pianist Yuja Wang. The evening also includes a selection of socially distanced musical performances filmed recently at the Hollywood Bowl. Premieres at 6 p.m. Saturday; on demand through March 6. Free; donations accepted. laphil.com

“Terezin: Children of the Holocaust”

A filmed version of playwright Anna Smulowitz’s fact-based drama premieres, centered on six young people at the Nazi concentration camp in what is now the Czech Republic. A Q&A with the cast follows; for ages 12 and up. $25. 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday. terezin.eventcube.io

“Dance Camera West Selects”

All Arts streams highlights from L.A.-based Dance Camera West’s annual festival of dance films from around the world. Anytime on demand. Free. allarts.org

“Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619–2019”

The California African American Museum hosts a Zoom discussion of this collection of essays, short stories and more edited by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. 5 p.m. Thursday. Free. RSVP at caamuseum.org

“Anna Netrebko in Vienna”

The star soprano sings works by Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Dvorák and others in the “Met Stars Live in Concert” series. 10 a.m. Saturday; on demand for two weeks. $20. metstarslive.brightcove-services.com

“Before Fiddler — Live From Florence”

Writer-performer Hershey Felder portrays beloved Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem in this musical bio-drama featuring klezmer ensemble Klezmerata Fiorentina. 5 p.m. Sunday; available on demand through Feb. 14. $55 per household, with proceeds benefiting arts institutions including the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach and the Rubicon Theatre in Ventura.

“Dancers’ Picks: Joe Bowie and Lauren Grant”

The Mark Morris Dance Group’s 40th anniversary season continues with this archival collection, curated by company veterans Bowie and Grant, featuring full-length works plus excerpts from company repertoire. On demand through March 7. Free. markmorrisdancegroup.org

“For the Love of L.A.”

The Music Center’s digital showcase for works by local visual artists returns, with new pieces posting Tuesdays through April 20. Available anytime. Free. musiccenter.org

“Sea Chanteys and Maritime Music”

This monthly celebration normally held at New York City’s South Street Seaport Museum continues on Zoom. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Free. Register at southstreetseaportmuseum.org

“24 in 24: Concertos From the Inside With RBP”

Violinist Rachel Barton Pine explores Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in this live recital series. 1 p.m. Sunday; on demand afterward. $20; series pass, $349.99. ourconcerts.live

“While I Yet Live”

“Law & Order” actor S. Epatha Merkerson and Tony winner Lillias White are among the original 2014 off-Broadway cast members reuniting for a reading of “Pose” star Billy Porter’s semi-autobiographical coming-of-age drama. On demand from 4 p.m. Saturday to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. $5-$50, with proceeds benefiting the Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund. play-perview.com

“Babylon Cabaret: Valentine’s Night In”

Burlesque artists perform in this live variety show presented by L.A.-based Babylon Cabaret. 7:30 p.m. Friday. $25. babyloncabaret.com

“Borderlands”

Artists Tanya Aguiñiga, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer and Richard Misrach and the artist collective Postcommodity create projects along the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the immigration crisis in the PBS series “Art in the 21st Century.” Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

“Christa McAuliffe’s Eyes Were Blue”

Center Theatre Group streams a reading of Kemp Powers’ new drama about African American twin brothers whose lives follow very different paths. Part of the “L.A. Writers’ Workshop Festival: New Plays Forged in L.A.” On demand from 5 p.m. Friday through April 4. $10. centertheatregroup.org

“Jupiter String Quartet: Reflection and Renewal”

The quartet plays pieces by Beethoven and Kati Agócs in the debut of this four-part concert series. On demand from 10 a.m. Friday through March 5; new installments stream Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Free. krannertcenter.com

“Black Broadway History”

Presented for Black History Month, this new series from Musical Theatre West in Long Beach looks back at classic musicals such as “Showboat” and “Porgy and Bess” plus more recent fare including “The Color Purple” and “Hamilton.” Writer-director Stevi Meredith hosts. 7 p.m. Friday; new installments stream Feb. 12, 19 and 26. Free. musical.org

“The Magic of Callas”

Opera legend Maria Callas graces the stage in a 1964 production of Puccini’s “Tosca” in the PBS series “Great Performances.” Available anytime. Free. allarts.org

“Who I Am”

L.A.-based Theatre West marks Black History Month with this virtual show featuring the personal stories of African American writers and actors. On demand through Feb. 28. Free. youtube.com

“Geronimo: Life on the Reservation”

Whitefire Theatre’s Solofest continues with veteran actor Rudy Ramos in Janelle Meraz Hooper’s solo drama about the last days of the Apache leader. 7 p.m. Thursday; on demand for 48 hours. $15.99. whitefiretheatre.com

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts-viewing recommendations are posted every Thursday.

