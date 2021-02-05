Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Entertainment & Arts

What’s on TV This Week: Super Bowl LV, ‘Kitten Bowl,’ ‘Puppy Bowl’ and more

"Kitten Bowl VIII"
“Kitten Bowl VIII” airs Sunday on the Hallmark Channel.
(JJ Ignotz / Crown Media)
By Matt Cooper 
SUNDAY

Woof! Cuddly canines cavort to raise awareness of pet adoption in “Puppy Bowl XVII.” With Kristen Bell, Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman. 11 a.m., 3 and 6 p.m. Animal Planet

Meow! Frisky felines frolic to raise awareness of pet adoption in “Kitten Bowl VIII.” With Beth Stern, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Cameron Mathison. 2 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Defending champs the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in “Super Bowl LV” from the Bucs’ home stadium in Tampa, Fla. Country music’s Eric Church and R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan share national anthem duties, Biden inaugural poet Amanda Gorman recites and The Weeknd headlines the half-time show. 3:30 p.m. CBS

Got a problem? Odds against you? Call “The Equalizer.” Queen Latifah takes over the Edward Woodward role in a reboot of the 1985-89 crime drama. With “Law & Order’s” Chris Noth and “Any Day Now’s” Lorraine Toussaint. 7 p.m. CBS

MONDAY

“Clue’s” Lesley Ann Warren and “Dear John’s” Jere Burns guest star on a new “All Rise.” 9 p.m. CBS

“Black Lightning” is back in action in a fourth and final season of the superhero drama set in the DC Comics’ Arrowverse. Cress Williams stars. 9 p.m. The CW

To protect and serve? Female officers in Minneapolis speak candidly about police reform, workplace discrimination, the killing of George Floyd in May and the protests that followed in “Women in Blue” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

Very interesting: “SVU’s” Christopher Meloni and “Monk’s” Tony Shalhoub investigate their family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Basketball Wives” hold court in the reality series’ ninth season. 8 pm. VH1

The documentary “Black Art: In the Absence of Light” surveys the works of contemporary African American visual artists including Theaster Gates, Faith Ringgold and Carrie Mae Weems. 9 p.m. HBO

“Frontline” explores the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militias in Iraq in “Iraq’s Assassins.” 10 p.m. KOCE

The rivalry between Domino’s and Pizza Hut heats up in “Pizza Wars” on the docuseries “The Food That Built America.” 10 p.m. History Channel

WEDNESDAY

The docuseries “Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel” probes the mysterious death of a Canadian college student at the infamous downtown L.A. hotel in 2013. Anytime, Netflix

Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to work they go in a second season of the reality competition “Tough as Nails.” Phil Keoghan hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

A river runs through it: The flora, the fauna and the mighty Rio Grande are among the sights to see in a visit to Texas’ Big Bend National Park on “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

The documentary “Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage” salutes the African American pilots who broke racial barriers while fighting for our country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. 8 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

“Two and a Half Men’s” Melanie Lynskey guest stars as our precocious hero’s (Iain Armitage) philosophy professor on a new “Young Sheldon.” 8:30 p.m. CBS

Hello, “Clarice.” The FBI’s intrepid Agent Starling (Rebecca Breeds) returns in this procedural drama that picks up one year after the events depicted in the 1991 thriller “The Silence of the Lambs.” Kal Penn and Michael Cudlitz also star. 10 p.m. CBS

FRIDAY

His baby moved out and a monster moved in in the low-budget 2019 horror fable “After Midnight.” With Jeremy Gardner and Brea Grant. Anytime, Shudder

People are dying to be “Buried by the Bernards” and it’s a grave situation but we don’t want to give away the plot of this reality series about a Black-owned, family-run funeral home in Memphis, Tenn. Anytime, Netflix

An FBI informant (LaKeith Stanfield) infiltrates the Black Panther Party in 1960s Illinois and ultimately betrays the chapter’s leader (Daniel Kaluuya) in director Shaka King’s fact-based 2021 drama “Judas and the Black Messiah.” Anytime, HBO Max

They say we’re young and we don’t know: Two small-town teens are trapped in a “Groundhog Day”-style time loop in the whimsical 2021 fantasy rom-com “The Map of Tiny Perfect Things.” Anytime, Amazon Prime

Love means never having to say “Tentacles” in this new terror tale on “Into the Dark.” Anytime, Hulu

Goodbye, Lara Jean: Our young heroine (Lana Condor) has an eventful senior year in the 2021 franchise closer “To All the Boys: Always and Forever.” With Noah Centineo and John Corbett. Anytime, Netflix

“Nadiya Bakes” and you can too in this new how-to series starring “The Great British Baking Show’s” Nadiya Hussain. Anytime, Netflix

“Scorpion’s” Robert Patrick and “Hawaii 5-0’s” Jorge Garcia guest star on a new “MacGyver.” 8 p.m. CBS

“Are You Afraid of the Dark?” Well, are you? This reboot of the kid-friendly horror anthology scares up a second season. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

An enslaved Black man frees himself and later fights alongside abolitionist John Brown at Harper’s Ferry in the 2020 historical drama “Emperor.” With Dayo Okeniyi and James Cromwell. 8 p.m. Starz

Colombian singer-songwriter Carlos Vives, flamenco artist Siudy Garrido, Mexico’s Cafe Tacvba and former Dodgers announcer Vin Scully lend their talents to “Sin Fronteras (Music Without Borders)” on “In Concert at the Hollywood Bowl.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Get a street-level view of the musical and cultural movement that conquered the world in the six-part docuseries “Hip Hop Uncovered.” 9 and 10:19 p.m. FX

“Booksmart’s” Beanie Feldstein plays a 1990s British teen and aspiring rock critic in the 2019 coming-of-age comedy “How to Build a Girl” based on the Caitlin Moran novel. With Emma Thompson. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

“Watchmen’s” Regina King hosts and soul singer Nathaniel Rateliff performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

A wife and mother (Meagan Good) pulls a fast one on the abusive husband who paid a hit man to take her out in the thriller “Death Saved My Life.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

Her aim is true: An enterprising tween serves as matchmaker for her single dad and one of her teachers in the TV movie “Playing Cupid.” With Laura Vandervoort (“Smallville”). 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Two couples sharing a seaside vacation home are menaced by a mysterious figure in director Dave Franco’s 2020 thriller “The Rental.” With Dan Stevens (“Legion”) and “GLOW’s” Alison Brie. 9 p.m. Showtime

Entertainment & ArtsTelevision
Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times' theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks.

