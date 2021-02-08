Aaron Rodgers’ mystery fiancée revealed: It’s actress Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers, who spilled the beans Saturday that he’d gotten engaged in the past year, is set to tie the knot with “Big Little Lies” actress Shailene Woodley.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 37, didn’t share his fiancée’s name during his MVP acceptance speech but People confirmed it was Woodley, 29, via a source Monday. A Woodley rep didn’t respond to The Times’ request for comment.

“It’s an honor to win this award for the third time; 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments,” Rodgers said during CBS’ “NFL Honors” show. “A hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season. I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”

Way to slide in the dishy stuff, Aaron.

Advertisement

Rumors that the two were dating were confirmed by E! News last week. No public confirmation has come from Woodley, though — she’s been quiet on social media since early November.

Rodgers previously dated actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. He and former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick then dated for about two years, splitting up around July 2020. There was a rumor at the time that Woodley had been hanging with Rodgers in Lake Tahoe, though the logistical details of their love in the time of COVID-19 aren’t clear.

In 2018, Woodley confirmed a relationship with rugby player Ben Volavola. She later confirmed their split — saying she “wasn’t able to fully commit” — in an April 2020 interview with Bustle, where she also ruminated on supposed planetary goings-on in her astrological chart.

Advertisement

“Big life moments happen generally during Saturn return,” she said. “People get married, get divorced, have a baby. But for me, I’m stuck in a house by myself with my own thoughts, during a global pandemic, and have to deal with all the things I’ve never dealt with.”