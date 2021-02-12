Inside our photo shoot with Alan Kim, ‘Minari’ actor and 2021 awards season breakout star

Alan Kim stars in the movie “Minari,” which chronicles a Korean family’s move to Arkansas in the 1980s to start a farm.
When the film premiered a year ago at the Sundance Film Festival, the young actor delighted crowds by strolling around in a cowboy outfit.
“Minari” is now nominated for a Golden Globe in the foreign-language picture category and a Screen Actors Guild Award in the motion picture cast category. Additionally, cast members Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn are SAG-nominated for their respective lead and supporting performances.
Here’s a look at our shoot with Kim at the Sundance festival — to which he wore, of course, his cowboy outfit.
Alan Kim was 7 years old when he filmed 'Minari,' and now he finds himself in the midst of an awards campaign while going to Zoom school.
'Minari' actress Yuh-Jung Youn on the critically acclaimed family drama from Lee Isaac Chung and her legendary acting career.
