Inside our photo shoot with Alan Kim, ‘Minari’ actor and 2021 awards season breakout star

Alan Kim stars in the movie “Minari,” which chronicles a Korean family’s move to Arkansas in the 1980s to start a farm.

When the film premiered a year ago at the Sundance Film Festival, the young actor delighted crowds by strolling around in a cowboy outfit.

“Minari” is now nominated for a Golden Globe in the foreign-language picture category and a Screen Actors Guild Award in the motion picture cast category. Additionally, cast members Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn are SAG-nominated for their respective lead and supporting performances.

Here’s a look at our shoot with Kim at the Sundance festival — to which he wore, of course, his cowboy outfit.

Alan Kim of “Minari,” holds the brim of his western hat as he is photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Alan Kim, then 8, at Sundance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Alan Kim of “Minari” in the L.A. Times Studio at Sundance. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Alan Kim of “Minari” visits the L.A. Times Studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The movie is now nominated for Golden Globe and SAG awards. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

“Minari” cast members, from left, Noel Cho, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn visit the L.A. Times Studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)