Entertainment & Arts

Inside our photo shoot with Alan Kim, ‘Minari’ actor and 2021 awards season breakout star

Alan Kim wears a cowboy outfit to a “Minari” photo shoot at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Young “Minari” star Alan Kim visits The Times’ studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Jay L. Clendenin
Alan Kim stars in the movie “Minari,” which chronicles a Korean family’s move to Arkansas in the 1980s to start a farm.

When the film premiered a year ago at the Sundance Film Festival, the young actor delighted crowds by strolling around in a cowboy outfit.

“Minari” is now nominated for a Golden Globe in the foreign-language picture category and a Screen Actors Guild Award in the motion picture cast category. Additionally, cast members Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn are SAG-nominated for their respective lead and supporting performances.

Here’s a look at our shoot with Kim at the Sundance festival — to which he wore, of course, his cowboy outfit.

After a 50-year career, why ‘Minari’ star Yuh-Jung Youn finally made a movie in America

A cowboy costumed Alan Kim of “Minari” tips his hat.
Alan Kim of “Minari,” holds the brim of his western hat as he is photographed in the L.A. Times Studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alan Kim, then 8, in The Times' photo studio at Sundance, raising a hand as if to make a point.
Alan Kim, then 8, at Sundance.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alan Kim, in a cowboy costume, stands sideways, projecting some movie-western realness.
Alan Kim of “Minari” in the L.A. Times Studio at Sundance.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Alan Kim, in a cowboy costume, places his cards, or his hands, at least, on a table, western style.
Alan Kim of “Minari” visits the L.A. Times Studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The movie is now nominated for Golden Globe and SAG awards.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Noel Cho, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung of “Minari."
“Minari” cast members, from left, Noel Cho, Yeri Han, Alan Kim, Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn visit the L.A. Times Studio at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Jay L. Clendenin

Jay L. Clendenin joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in October 2007. Clendenin has focused his attention in Los Angeles on portraiture, but he has nearly 20 years of experience in photojournalism. A graduate of San Jose State University, with a degree in journalism, Clendenin started his first newspaper job at the Hartford (Conn.) Courant. After four years, he went on to pursue work as a freelancer in New York City and eventually in Washington, D.C. He spent nearly five years in the nation’s capital, documenting politics, taking portraits and chasing human-interest stories, all while maintaining a presence in the White House press pool, working primarily for the news magazines Time, Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report. A native of California who grew up in the San Fernando Valley, Clendenin greeted the opportunity to move to the warm beaches of the South Bay with open arms.

