What’s on TV This Week: ‘Kenan,’ ‘Young Rock’ and more

SUNDAY

A “Hunger Games” actor eats and drinks his way from one end of “the boot” to the other in the docuseries “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

The house doesn’t always win in the pop-culture trivia challenge “Cherries Wild.” “American Pie’s” Jason Biggs hosts. 7 p.m. Fox

The American president who saved the Union and got his face on the penny for his trouble is profiled in the docuseries “Lincoln: Divided We Stand.” 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Advertisement

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan will sit in judgment of a fresh batch of aspiring singers on a new season of “American Idol.” 8 p.m. ABC

Alaska question, and if Juneau the answer, you might enjoy the new animated sitcom “The Great North.” With the voices of Nick Offerman, Will Forte and Jenny Slate. 8:30 p.m. Fox

We will always love her: Dolly Parton is among the artists taking the stage in the special “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music.” Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton host. 9 p.m. NBC

A single gal gets stuck in a “Groundhog Day”-style time loop in the TV movie “Valentine’s Again.” With Nicky Whelan. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Advertisement

Chocolate. It’s what’s for dinner on a Valentine’s Day episode of “The Food That Built America.” 9 p.m. History Channel

Two “Outlander” costars eat and drink their way from one end of Scotland to the other in the docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham.” 9 p.m. Starz

An intrepid 19th century British lass (Eve Hewson) sets sail for New Zealand in the romantic miniseries “The Luminaries,” based on Eleanor Catton’s acclaimed novel. With Himesh Patel and Eva Green. 9:30 p.m. Starz

Advertisement

MONDAY

Looking for Mr. Goodwrench: “The King of Queens’” Kevin James plays the chief mechanic for a struggling NASCAR team in the workplace comedy “The Crew.” Anytime, Netflix

Supreme leader and third-generation despot Kim Jong Un is profiled in the docuspecial “North Korea: Inside the Mind of a Dictator.” 8 p.m. National Geographic

Marian Anderson, the trailblazing African American opera singer famed for her 1939 performance at the Lincoln Memorial, is remembered on “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Advertisement

It’s a luxury airliner and a heavily armored mobile command center in the special “The New Air Force One: Flying Fortress.” 10 p.m. National Geographic

TUESDAY

Improvise, adapt and overcome with Bear Grylls as your guide in the interactive adventure “Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie.” Anytime, Netflix

They’re having nun of it: Five party girls spend a month cloistered in a convent in England in the reality series “Bad Habits, Holy Orders.” Anytime, Hulu

Advertisement

If you smell what “Young Rock” is cooking! Action star Dwayne Johnson looks back fondly on his formative years in this decades-spanning sitcom. 8 p.m. NBC

“Happy” singer Pharrell Williams and “Harriet” director Kasi Lemmons research their family histories on a new “Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Hellur and goodbye! The special “Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play” finds the actor-director taking the stage as his feisty alter ego one last time. 8 p.m. BET

Just thought we’d let all y’all know, Ava DuVernay’s Louisiana-set family drama “Queen Sugar” is back for a fifth season. With Rutina Wesley. 8 p.m. OWN

Advertisement

The hardest-working man in “SNL” history plays an Atlanta TV personality and recently widowed father in the eponymous sitcom “Kenan.” With Kenan Thompson. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Amen to this! The two-night special “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song” examines the centrality of religion and spirituality to the African American experience. 9 p.m. KOCE; concludes Wednesday.

Nine young people struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide share their stories in the documentary “Each and Every Day.” 9 p.m. MTV

Advertisement

It ain’t the heat, it’s the stupidity in another season of the rebooted reality series “Temptation Island.” Mark L. Walberg returns as host. 10 p.m. USA

It’s back to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in a second season of the soapy drama “Tyler Perry’s The Oval.” With Ed Quinn and Kron Moore. 10:30 p.m. BET

WEDNESDAY

Host Will Smith explores what the Constitution means to him — and the rest of us — in the docuseries “Amend: The Fight for America.” Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

A single mom, her employer and her employer’s wife walk into a romantic triangle in the six-part thriller “Behind Her Eyes.” With Simona Brown and Eve Hewson. Anytime, Netflix

You thought we would fuggedaboutit? “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is back for its 11th season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Empress of Soul shares the stage with Martina McBride and others in “Skyville Live: Midnight Train to Georgia: Gladys Knight & Guests.” 10 p.m. CMT

The Foster sisters (Cierra Ramirez, Maia Mitchell) return in a third season of their L.A.-set spinoff “Good Trouble.” 10 p.m. Freeform

Advertisement

Victims of violent assaults recount their experiences in the unscripted series “I Survived a Crime.” 10 and 10:30 p.m. A&E

THURSDAY

All the young dudes! Gay men in 1980s London seek safe spaces where they can just be themselves in the imported series “It’s a Sin.” Anytime, HBO Max

24kGoldn, Lil Yachty, Joy Oladokun, Kiana Ledé and Swae Lee hit the stage in Hulu’s first-ever livestream special, “Your Attention Please: The Concert.” 5 p.m. Hulu

Advertisement

Is there life on Mars? The special “Built for Mars: The Perseverance Rover” spotlights NASA’s latest mission to find out. 8 p.m. National Geographic

Whodunit? “The Widower” seems a likely suspect in this three-part true-crime tale from the producers of “Dateline NBC.” 10 p.m. NBC; 9 p.m. Friday; concludes Feb. 21

The docuspecial “The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream” salutes the civil rights activists who are following in the footsteps of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 10 p.m. National Geographic

Advertisement

FRIDAY

She’s a 10-year-old girl and he’s a superhero squirrel in the live-action/animated adventure “Flora & Ulysses.” With Alyson Hannigan. Anytime, Disney+

The Cold War heats up when the alt-history drama “For All Mankind” skips ahead to the 1980s for its second season. With Joel Kinnaman. Anytime, Apple TV+

“I Care a Lot” says a court-appointed legal guardian (“Gone Girl’s” Rosamund Pike) who scams seniors out of their savings in this darkly comic 2020 thriller. With Peter Dinklage and Dianne Wiest. Anytime, Netflix

Advertisement

They may be done with the past but the past isn’t done with them in the dark drama series “Tell Me Your Secrets.” With Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman and Hamish Linklater. Anytime, Amazon Prime

Bill Burr, Kevin Hart, Colin Quinn and others pour one out for a comic’s comic gone too soon in the documentary “Patrice O’Neal: Killing Is Easy.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

SATURDAY

A woman’s desperate search leads to a shocking discovery in the docudrama “The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice.” Kim Delaney stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Advertisement

Identical twins and a culinary competition are the ingredients for a “Mix Up in the Mediterranean” in this TV movie. With Jeremy Jordan. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel