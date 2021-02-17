Kourtney Kardashian goes public with romantic Travis Barker relationship

Kourtney Kardashian, perhaps the least flashy of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, has gone Instagram official with rumored beau Travis Barker.

The reality TV personality posted a photo Tuesday night of her hand — complete with Valentine’s-themed heart manicure — holding the Blink-182 drummer’s tattooed mitt while the two were in a car.

To seal the deal, Barker, 45, shared the pic on his Instagram story and posted a black heart emoji in comments on 41-year-old Kardashian’s account.

“They’ve been dating for about a month or two,” a source told People in late January after the two shared similar poolside views from mama Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs home in their Instagram stories. “They’ve been friends for a long time, but it’s turned romantic.”

Barker and Kardashian share important common ground: They’ve both done reality TV shows with their families. Her “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is in its final season, while his “Meet the Barkers” ran for two seasons during his marriage to 1995 Miss USA Shanna Moakler. That high-profile pairing was Barker’s second marriage.

A tiny black heart emoji and sad-eyes face — one person said it was happy tears — were left on Kardashian’s Instagram post by Atiana De La Hoya, who was born to Moakler and her ex-fiancé, Oscar De La Hoya, before Barker entered the picture. The rocker has remained close to his stepdaughter even though his divorce from Moakler was finalized in 2008. The musician and the model have two children together, Alabama and Luellen.

For about a decade, Kardashian was linked to Scott Disick, with whom she shares three kids — Mason, Penelope and Reign. He was a fixture on “KUWTK” and “Kourtney and Kim Take New York.” After that, she was briefly on-and-off linked to model Younes Bendjima.

But was there an agenda behind Kardashian’s post? Probably not, but that didn’t stop the family hairstylist, Scotty Kunha, from commenting on Kourtney’s photo, “OMG you totally stole Kendal’s [sic] tequila shine!”

Supermodel sister Kendall Jenner — who made her one-year relationship with Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns official on Valentine’s Day — had launched her new 818 tequila brand earlier Tuesday with a blizzard of posts to her IG story. There just isn’t enough spotlight to go around.