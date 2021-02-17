Even in death, Rush Limbaugh is both reviled and revered as a lightning rod

The death of talk-radio icon Rush Limbaugh was destined to produce radically polarized reactions on social media. And that’s exactly what happened Wednesday.

Conservatives reacted solemnly to Limbaugh’s death after the longtime voice of the right succumbed to lung cancer at age 70. Meanwhile, many of those who were appalled by the radio host’s long history of inflammatory rhetoric were unabashed in their hatred of the veteran broadcaster.

“He was truly a man of the future,” former President Trump said on Fox News. “He loved this country so much. He loved the people of this country so much. ... He was just something special.”

Advertisement

Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Limbaugh last year, which former California Congresswoman Katie Hill noted in her reaction to the radio host’s death.

“So is Rush Limbaugh going to go down in history as the worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom or is there someone else?” Hill tweeted.

Trump’s sentiments, however, were echoed by Republican politicians, operatives and commentators on Twitter.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas called Limbaugh a “tireless voice for freedom and the conservative movement” and said he was praying for Limbaugh’s family. Kellyanne Conway said he was “an architect of the center-right movement” who “gave voice to millions of pro-freedom Americans.”

Advertisement

Rest in peace to the tireless voice for freedom and the conservative movement Rush Limbaugh.



I’m praying for the entire Limbaugh family. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 17, 2021

“For more than 30 years no one did more to educate, inform, inspire, and just plain entertain Americans about the issues of the day than Rush Limbaugh,” former Vice President Mike Pence said in a Twitter thread.

Among Limbaugh’s critics, Bishop Talbert W. Swan II, president of a Massachusetts branch of the NAACP, shared his thoughts in a reply to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s tweet eulogizing Limbaugh.

Rush Limbaugh was a despicable racist. He was a vile, repugnant, white supremacist who denigrated Black people, mocked those dying of AIDS and other diseases, and stoked the flames of bigotry and hatred. Our country has lost one of its most wicked voices. Praise God. https://t.co/VhOMusmTKF — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

“Rush Limbaugh was a despicable racist. He was a vile, repugnant, white supremacist who denigrated Black people, mocked those dying of AIDS and other diseases, and stoked the flames of bigotry and hatred,” Swan said. “Our country has lost one of its most wicked voices. Praise God.”

Others revisited some of Limbaugh’s widely denounced previous remarks, including his suggestion that actor Michael J. Fox was “faking” his Parkinson’s disease — for which the radio host later apologized, as advertisers fled — and his insults about Chelsea Clinton’s appearance when she was a young teen in the White House.

The progressive Young Turks podcaster Cenk Uygur added his two cents, tweeting, “Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that.”

The idea that you say artifically nice things about people after they die is weird. I've never understood the logic of it. Rush Limbaugh was a terrible person while he was alive. He made a living by attacking the powerless. His death does not in anyway change or redeem that. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Read on for more divided reactions to Limbaugh’s death.

Rush Limbaugh was a generational media trailblazer. He gave a voice to millions of conservative Americans whom the mainstream media had not even tried to represent. His impact is impossible to overstate. May he rest in peace. — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) February 17, 2021

Chelsea Clinton was 13 years-old when Rush Limbaugh aired this "joke" about her on his television program. Imagine being 13, with all the anxiety of that age, and this airs on national television. pic.twitter.com/Ha4XmsCUTl — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was an architect of the center-right movement, defined & dominated political talk radio for decades & gave daily voice to millions of pro-freedom Americans.



Rush’s inimitable influence inspires his listeners & inflames his critics🇺🇸



Sympathy to his family. RIP🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vAmHwJ8Oco — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Rush Limbaugh had a segment called "AIDS update" set to music where he mocked dying gay people so I don't really want hear about 'speaking ill of the dead' today — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) February 17, 2021

RIP to a legend and a patriot, Rush Limbaugh. Not many people can say they revolutionized and stayed at the top of an industry the way he did. My condolences to his family. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 17, 2021

If you feel bad about Rush Limbaugh passing away, you are a bad person. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Feeling very sorry for the people of Hell who now have to deal with Rush Limbaugh for the rest of eternity — FINNEAS (@finneas) February 17, 2021

Rush was a thought leader and passionate advocate who could throw a punch and take one too.



I had the pleasure of getting to know him personally on the golf course and cherish my time with him. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 17, 2021

The legacy of Rush Limbaugh is clear: the most successful radio broadcaster in history. Mr. Limbaugh provided a conservative balance against the dangerous left wing corporate media machine. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Heartbroken about #RushLimbaugh. He is an American icon that can never be replaced. Let the life he led serve as a reminder to us all to fight nonstop for truth.



We face dark times in this country, but we can all be a light if we have the courage to speak up, unapologetically. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh ~ friend, encourager, leader, patriot, brilliant thought-provoker, a good man; forever missed on earth... 🙏

until we meet again - Sarah Palinhttps://t.co/gMabZhgHiY pic.twitter.com/vqjtbVEBGC — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) February 17, 2021

the only good thing that’s happened to me lately is Rush Limbaugh becoming maggot food and burning in hell for eternity — Vincent Martella (@VinMan17) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh carried the torch of conservatism and enlightened millions through his radio show - sharing the truth on conservative principles from President Reagan to President Trump.



May we continue to keep Rush's family and friends in our prayers - rest in peace, Rush. pic.twitter.com/4kDoyO3Zh2 — Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Wasn’t expecting Texas’s entire power grid to be Rush Limbaugh’s last horcrux — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) February 17, 2021

3/3 He has built a legacy that will endure for many generations to come and will continue to inform our country.



Thank you, Rush, for all you have done for this nation. The United States of America is better because of you. — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021

"Feminism was established to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society."



"[Beyonce's] married to a rich guy. She now understands it's worth it to bow down."



[To Black female caller]: “Take that bone out of your nose & call me back.”



Enjoy Hell, Rush Limbaugh — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was an icon, patriot, and American hero.



No one fought harder for freedom and liberty.



The greatest radio host of all-time will be missed by millions. God bless his family. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

So is Rush Limbaugh going to go down in history as the worst person to ever receive the presidential medal of freedom or is there someone else? — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) February 17, 2021

Statement from former President Donald Trump on the death of the great conservative Rush Limbaugh. pic.twitter.com/SD95DKp2aW — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 17, 2021

We're giving Rush Limbaugh all of the compassion that he offered women, people of color, the sick, the poor, and the LGBTQ community. https://t.co/fNOhFSIhpc — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) February 17, 2021

wish rush limbaugh had changed media forever without being cruel pic.twitter.com/S1s0MIDAb8 — my pal andy™ (@andylevy) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

I don't remember "rest in piss" trending in response to any prominent liberal's death. Celebrating death is a left wing thing. On the Right, it is the exception. On the Left, the rule. They are a death cult. And they truly want you to die if you disagree with them. They really do — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 17, 2021

Pretty sure the last thing Rush Limbaugh would have wanted, is for you to be offended at liberals celebrating his death. They hated him because they feared him. Let them show who they really are. — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 17, 2021

So sad to hear about the death of Rush Limbaugh

*sent with Confetti effect* — Matthew Broussard (@mondaypunday) February 17, 2021

The people who spent four years whining about Trump's "mean tweets" sure have a lot of interesting thoughts on Rush Limbaugh's death — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 17, 2021