It has happened: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are over: The reality TV star and beauty mogul has filed for divorce from the rapper-entrepreneur.

The Times confirmed the filing with the court Friday afternoon. The case was assigned to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven Cochran.

Kardashian is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their four young children, and there is reportedly a prenuptial agreement in place, according to TMZ, which first reported the news.

The couple, whose marriage appeared to be on the brink for at least a year, reportedly tried counseling for several months but ultimately gave it up.

West was said to be talking to divorce attorneys during inauguration week in January, two weeks after Kardashian reportedly did the same.

Aside from family visits, the “Yeezus” rapper has been living solo at the couple’s 1,400-acre ranch in Wyoming since last year, while Kardashian has stayed with the kids primarily in their luxe-but-spartan mansion in Hidden Hills.

Speculation about the cause of the rift has focused on West’s 2020 presidential campaign, his Twitter rants and his struggles with bipolar disorder, contrasting that with Kardashian’s interest in becoming a lawyer and her work on criminal justice reform.

Kim and Kanye started dating in 2012 while she was still divorcing her second husband, Kris Humphries. She announced she was pregnant with West’s baby that December.

The split from Humphries took so long to resolve — the 72-day marriage was followed by a 19-month divorce — that Kardashian’s baby shower came a day before her breakup was finalized in June 2013. Daughter North was born shortly afterward.

That October, on Kardashian’s 33rd birthday, West proposed in grand style, offering her a 15-carat diamond ring while a 50-piece orchestra played in the baseball stadium he had rented.

The wedding came a few months later.

After a pre-party at the Palace of Versailles in France, the couple were married in a lavish ceremony at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. The ceremony took place in front of a wall of white flowers imported from Paris and Belgium, and afterward guests sat down to a meal at a 229-foot marble table that had to be hoisted up over the fort’s walls for assembly inside.

Since then, the pair welcomed three additional children: Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

The split, which comes almost seven years into their marriage, is said to be as amicable as a divorce can be, according to TMZ.