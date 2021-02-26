What’s on TV This Week: The Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more
SUNDAY
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are your hostesses with the mostesses on opposite coastesses as the former “SNL” costars emcee a socially-distanced “78th Golden Globe Awards” from New York and Beverly Hills, respectively. Oscar winner Jane Fonda and legendary TV producer Norman Lear receive special honors. 5 p.m. NBC
Veteran filmmaker and funnyman Albert Brooks lends his voice to yet another episode of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox
“The Walking Dead” comes ambling along with the back half of the horror drama’s penultimate season. With Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. 9 p.m. AMC
“Malcolm in the Middle’s” Frankie Muniz guest stars as a former child star and “The Office’s” Rainn Wilson guest stars as himself on a new episode of the Nathan Fillion cop drama “The Rookie.” 10 p.m. ABC
MONDAY
The late rapper known as the Notorious B.I.G. is seen and heard in archival interviews, home movies, etc. in the 2021 documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.” Anytime, Netflix
Remains to be seen: Intrepid archaeologists make a return visit to an ancient Egyptian necropolis in the special “Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tombs.” Anytime, Discovery+
Him again? Pop star Nick Jonas rejoins coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson on the 20th cycle of “The Voice.” 8 p.m. NBC; also 9 p.m. Tuesday
“The Women Tell All” about bachelor Matt James and each other on a special episode of “The Bachelor.” 8 p.m. ABC
Two living legends of country music are celebrated in the pledge-drive specials “Dolly Parton and Friends: 50 Years at the Opry” and “Loretta Lynn: My Story in My Words.” 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE
The “Below Deck” spinoff “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” sets sail for another season. 9 p.m. Bravo
The late Supreme Court jurist known as the Notorious RBG is seen and heard in archival interviews, home movies, etc. in the 2019 documentary “Ruth: Justice Ginsburg in Her Own Words.” 9 p.m. Starz
The truth is up there: “Debris” from an alien spacecraft rains down on Earth and it’s up to an MI6 agent and a CIA operative to clean up the mess in this sci-fi drama. With Riann Steele and Jonathan Tucker. 10 p.m. NBC
In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it, you’ll be the finest baker in the “Easter Basket Challenge” in this new competition series hosted by Sunny Anderson. 10 p.m. Food Network
TUESDAY
“The Flash” is back in — well, a flash — for a seventh season of this superhero drama. Grant Gustin stars. 8 p.m. The CW
Golden girl: Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast of the serial-killer drama “Prodigal Son.” Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”) guest stars. 9 p.m. Fox
The pledge-drive special “Tina Turner: One Last Time” captures the retired R&B legend in a 2000 concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. 9 p.m. KOCE
Filmmaker Oge Egbuonu spotlights the struggles and triumphs of African American women through the generations in the 2020 documentary “(In)Visible Portraits.” 9 p.m. OWN
Is there a doctor in the house? The hospital drama “New Amsterdam” returns for a third season. Ryan Eggold stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The lives of Black Americans are explored in “Soul of a Nation.” This six-part docuseries presented by ABC News also features performances by singers, musicians and spoken-word artists like Tony winner Cynthia Erivo. 10 p.m. ABC
WEDNESDAY
A shy teen (Hadley Robinson) and her self-published zine upend her high school’s whole entire social order — like, totally upended — in the 2021 comedy “Moxie.” The aforementioned Amy Poehler directs and costars. Anytime, Netflix
It’s hard to tell the sinners from the Latter-day Saints in “Murder Among the Mormons,” a three-part true-crime docuseries about an accomplished forger and a series of deadly pipe bombings in Salt Lake City in 1985. Anytime, Netflix
Jonathan Knight of the 1980s-90s boy band New Kids on the Block has the right stuff to spruce up your rural retreat in the new home-renovation series “Farmhouse Fixer.” 9 p.m. HGTV
THURSDAY
The hardest-working sea sponge in showbiz is back in the new prequel/spinoff series “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” and the 2020 live-action/animated adventure “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.” Anytime, Paramount+
When no one else seems to care that there’s a maniac trying to murder her every single day, it’s up to a self-help author (Brea Grant) to help herself in director Natasha Kermani’s 2020 horror fable “Lucky.” Anytime, Shudder
It’s human-controlled mechas versus alternate-universe kaiju — advantage, kaiju — in “Pacific Rim: The Black,” a new animated series based on the sci-fi/action franchise. Anytime, Netflix
The new unscripted series “The TS Madison Experience” gets up-close and personal with the transgender activist, social-media influencer and aspiring talk-show host. 10 p.m. WE
FRIDAY
A former special-forces operator (Frank Grillo) finds himself trapped in a “Groundhog Day”-style time-loop in director Joe Carnahan’s 2020 sci-fi/action thriller “Boss Level.” With Mel Gibson, Naomi Watts and Michelle Yeoh. Anytime, Hulu
They ain’t afraid of no “City of Ghosts.” Local youngsters learn about Los Angeles history by befriending the spirits of the dearly departed in this not-too-spooky animated series. Anytime, Netflix
The royal formerly known as Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) is “Coming 2 America” in search of the son he never knew he had in this 2021 sequel to the 1988 comedy. With James Earl Jones and Arsenio Hall. Anytime, Amazon Prime
“Star Wars’” Kelly Marie Tran and “The Farewell’s” Awkwafina supply the voices of “Raya and the Last Dragon” in this animated 2021 fantasy tale. With Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Benedict Wong. Anytime, Disney+
The end? Marvel’s sci-fi/sitcom mashup “WandaVision” now concludes its initial nine-episode run. With Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. Anytime, Disney+
Jodie Foster with Anthony Hopkins and Zendaya with Carey Mulligan are among the pairings in new episodes of the awards-season interview series “Variety Studio: Actors on Acting.” 8, 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. KOCE
A solitary writer (Gemma Arterton) in a seaside English village serves as reluctant guardian of a young boy evacuated from London during the Blitz in director Jessica Swale’s poignant 2020 drama “Summerland.” With Gugu Mbatha-Raw. 8 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
What comes around goes around for a woman scorned and her beauty-queen bestie (Jill Morrison, Diane Neal) in the TV movie “Circle of Deception” based on an Ann Rule true-crime bestseller. Followed by the docu-special “Beyond the Headlines: Beauty Queens Gone Bad.” 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
A humble seamstress finds herself swept up in a royal romance in the TV movie “Fit for a Prince.” With Natalie Hall and Jonathan Keltz. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
You go, girl! A troubled teen (Lulu Wilson) gets caught in a life-or-death struggle with an escaped neo-Nazi (“The King of Queen’s” Kevin James) and his henchmen in the 2020 home-invasion thriller “Becky.” With Joel McHale. 9 p.m. Showtime
