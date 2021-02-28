Live updates: Golden Globes 2021 — and the #TimesUpGlobes controversy

The 78th Golden Globes arrive this evening after a difficult week for the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., the organization behind the event. A Times investigation has brought new scrutiny to the 87-member group, whose nominations this year featured even more head-scratchers than usual.

The investigation — which landed as the HFPA has increased its charitable donations and attempted to shake the perception that its voters can be swayed by gifts and high-priced junkets in exotic locales — revealed dissent within the group, with some members raising concerns about escalating payments from the nonprofit to its own members.

The Times reporting also highlighted the fact that the group currently has no Black members, further fueling criticism over this year’s Globes picks, which didn’t include any of this year’s Black-led awards contenders, such as “Da 5 Bloods,” “Judas and the Black Messiah,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “One Night in Miami,” in nominations for the group’s best picture award. The story also prompted Time’s Up to launch #TimesUpGlobes, a social media campaign demanding that the HFPA diversify.

In a statement to the Times on Thursday, an HFPA representative said, in part, “We understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible.”

The Golden Globes, usually a boozy, star-packed ceremony, remains one of the highest-rated award shows in Hollywood — one of the few whose television audience has not declined precipitously in recent years — and is the public kickoff of Oscar season, as the group’s selections drive attention among other awards voters and audiences at home. Tune in with us tonight to see how the HFPA addresses the controversy, what the stars on stage have to say, and who takes home Hollywood’s most controversial trophy.

Track our developing coverage of the Globes, the HFPA and the work being honored below.