Here’s the list of 2021 Golden Globe winners: live updates

The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. members who vote on the Golden Globes may be under scrutiny right now, but the 2021 ceremony is going full steam ahead on Sunday with a field of nominees that features many female directors, buzzy TV shows and notable shortcomings in its honors for Black storytelling. Still, meaningful snubs and questions about the Globes’ relevance aside, the awards continue to matter to many in the industry.

“The Father,” “Mank,” “Nomadland,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Trial of the Chicago 7" and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” are among the movies with multiple nominations. In television, favorites such as “Schitt’s Creek,” “The Crown” and “Ozark” have multiple noms, as do newer titles such as “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Ted Lasso,” “Small Axe” and the much-criticized “Emily in Paris.”

The 78th Golden Globes ceremony airs Sunday on NBC beginning at 5 p.m. PT, and is once again hosted by Tina Fey (from the Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center in New York) and Amy Poehler (from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles). This year’s special honors will be conferred upon film icon Jane Fonda and television pioneer Norman Lear. Read our full coverage of the Golden Globes here.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards winners will be updated as they are announced.