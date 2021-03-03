Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California museums are starting to reopen. Here’s the list

The Asian Art Museum, photographed during its COVID-19 closure.
The Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, photographed during its COVID-19 closure. It is scheduled to reopen Thursday.
(Asian Art Museum )
By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
After the daily count of new COVID cases plummeted in California, more nonessential businesses such as restaurants, nail salons and gyms have been allowed to reopen at limited capacity. Museums have remained tightly shuttered to the public — until now.

Museums in some Bay Area counties, the state announced Tuesday, can reopen at 25% capacity or for 100 people at a time with COVID-19 safety protocols in place. As other counties including Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego inch closer from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s purple tier to the less restrictive red tier, more museums that first closed nearly a year ago are likely not far behind.

Here’s a calendar of museum reopenings, which we will update regularly as institutions announce their dates.

Asian Art Museum, San Francisco, March 4

Aquarium of the Bay, San Francisco, March 4

De Young Museum, San Francisco, March 6 (member access March 4)

San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, San Francisco, March 7 (member access March 6)

California Academy of Sciences, San Francisco, March 17 (member access March 15)

Deborah Vankin

