What’s on TV This Week: Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the NBA All-Star Game and more

SUNDAY

Pro basketball’s finest hoop it up at the “2021 NBA All-Star Game” in Atlanta. The Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant captains the Eastern Conference squad while the Lakers’ LeBron James leads the West. 5 p.m. TBS, TNT

Zendaya (“Euphoria,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming”) is singled out for special honors at the “26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.” Taye Diggs hosts the festivities from Santa Monica. 7 p.m. The CW

We’ll never be royals: The onetime queen of daytime TV sits down for a little chat with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.” 8 p.m. CBS

Sixteen chefs enter, one chef leaves with the title in a new season of the culinary competition “Tournament of Champions.” Guy Fieri hosts. 8 p.m. Food Network

Desperate times call for “Desperate Widows” in this thriller about the horrors of human trafficking. With Justine Eyre and Olivia Stuck. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Intrepid reporters file their stories from hot spots at home and abroad as the newsmagazine “Vice” returns for another season. 8 p.m. Showtime

Ask your doctor if an eighth season of “Married to Medicine” is right for you. Side effects may include reality TV fatigue. 9 p.m. Bravo

It’s Coke versus Pepsi in the “Cola Wars” in this new installment of “The Food That Built America.” 9 p.m. History Channel

“Good Girls” go from bad to worse in a fourth season of this comedic crime drama. Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta star. 10 p.m. NBC

North to Alaska, go north, the rush is on in a new cycle of “The Great Food Truck Race” set in the 49th state. Tyler Florence returns as host. 10 p.m. Food Network

The return of the motorcycle-centric travelogue “Ride With Norman Reedus” captures the “Walking Dead” star rollin’ with Josh Brolin through the wilds of New Zealand. 12:06 a.m. AMC

MONDAY

“Super Sema” is your friendly neighborhood Afrofuturistic super heroine in this new kid-friendly animated series. 9 a.m. YouTube Originals

Have sledgehammer, will travel: HGTV’s finest will once again “Rock the Block” in a new season of this home-renovation competition hosted by Ty Pennington. 9 p.m. HGTV

The WWE’s Charlotte Flair, daughter of legendary pro wrestler Ric Flair, is the next guest on a new “Straight Up Steve Austin.” 11 p.m. USA

TUESDAY

Five young filmmakers in the Big Apple turned their cameras on their own families during the ongoing pandemic for the documentary “COVID Diaries NYC.” 9 p.m. HBO

My, my, my, “Delilah.” A lawyer and single mother faces off against her attorney BFF in court in this new drama. With Maahra Hill and Jill Marie Jones. 9 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

The sports docuseries “Last Chance U” begets a spinoff, “Last Chance U: Basketball,” about the coach and players for the men’s hoops team at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park. Anytime, Netflix

Couples looking to shell out big bucks on either a “Marriage or Mortgage” turn to a wedding planner and a real estate agent for guidance in this new reality series. Anytime, Netflix

Show me what you got! “The Masked Singer” is back for a fifth go-round, followed by the new competition series “Game of Talents” hosted by Emmy winner Wayne Brady. 8 and 9 p.m. Fox

The “Q” stands for certain “quazy” conspiracy theories as the kids from the irreverent animated sitcom “South Park” return with a “South ParQ Vaccination Special.” 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Host Don Wildman probes a papal assassination plot and apocryphal accounts of a Nazi train laden with ill-gotten gold in the return of “Beyond the Unknown.” 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition in “Coven of Sisters,” an imported 2020 thriller set in the Basque region in 17th century Spain. Anytime, Netflix

Those high schoolers are really feeling their oats — and each others’ oats — in the sexually frank, “Euphoria”-like YA dramedy “Genera+ion.” Anytime, HBO Max

Young people who struggle with stuttering learn that their so-called speech impediment is no impediment to speaking their truth in the new documentary “My Beautiful Stutter.” Anytime, Discovery+

Crossover alert! A new episode of the Seattle-set drama “Station 19” kicks off a storyline that continues and concludes on a new “Grey’s Anatomy.” 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Let them eat more “Cake.” This edgy anthology series is back with a fresh batch of live-action and animated comedy shorts. 10 and 10:30 p.m. FXX

The docu-special “Mission Possible: The Race for a Vaccine” tracks efforts to put the kibosh on the COVID-19 pandemic once and for all. 10 p.m. National Geographic

FRIDAY

An Army veteran (“Spider-Man’s” Tom Holland) turns to crime to feed his opioid addiction in the 2021 drama “Cherry” directed by “Avengers: Endgame” sibling duo Anthony and Joe Russo. Anytime, Apple TV+

“Punky Brewster’s” Soleil Moon Frye looks back on the brat pack of child stars she ran around with in the 1990s in the new documentary “Kid 90.” With David Arquette and Brian Austin Green. Anytime, Hulu

A DNA-based matchmaking service wants to get into your genes to help you find “The One” in this futuristic drama series. “Betrayal’s” Hannah Ware stars. Anytime, Netflix

Here’s the pitch: Young people attend an international competition for aspiring entrepreneurs in the documentary “Own the Room.” Anytime, Disney+

The kooky cops of “Paradise PD” are back on the beat in new episodes of this not kid-friendly animated series. Anytime, Netflix

We’ve heard of permissive parenting but this is ridiculous in the very kid-friendly 2021 comedy “Yes Day.” Jennifer Garner, Édgar Ramírez and Jenna Ortega star. Anytime, Netflix

SATURDAY

The aforementioned Oprah Winfrey chats with stars like Sharon Stone, Julianna Margulies, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and the late, great Cicely Tyson in new episodes of the interview series “SuperSoul.” Anytime, Discovery+

And then there was one: The special “The Golden Girls: Ageless” remembers the 1985-92 sitcom that starred Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan and the immortal Betty White. 5 and 8 p.m. Reelz

Host Kenan Thompson and musical guest Justin Bieber are your not-ready-for-slime-time players at “Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021.” 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

A woman’s unchecked mental illness and substance abuse issues lead to tragedy for herself and her family in the TV movie “A House on Fire” based on the Ann Rule true-crime bestseller. With Stephanie March and Shaun Benson. 8 p.m. Lifetime

