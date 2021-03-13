Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still very much a couple.

Representatives for Lopez released a statement Saturday that reports that the singer and the former baseball star have not broken off their two-year engagement.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the statement. " We are working through some things.”

The couple has been together for four years.

Lopez is away shooting the movie “Shotgun Wedding,” while Rodriguez’s most recent Instagram post shows him hanging out on a boat off Miami.