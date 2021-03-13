Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York in 2019.
Jennifer Lopez poses with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards n New York.
(Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)
By Greg BraxtonStaff Writer 
Share

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still very much a couple.

Representatives for Lopez released a statement Saturday that reports that the singer and the former baseball star have not broken off their two-year engagement.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said the statement. " We are working through some things.”

The couple has been together for four years.

Advertisement

Lopez is away shooting the movie “Shotgun Wedding,” while Rodriguez’s most recent Instagram post shows him hanging out on a boat off Miami.

Entertainment & Arts
Greg Braxton

A lifelong Los Angeles resident, Greg Braxton has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than three decades. He currently is a staff writer covering television for the Calendar section, and has also written extensively about trends and cultural issues in the entertainment field.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement