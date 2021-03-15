Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch a tearful Tiffany Haddish learn she won a Grammy while interviewing some seriously cute kids

By Suzy ExpositoStaff Writer 
Comedian and “Girls Trip” star Tiffany Haddish did not expect to be celebrating on Grammy Sunday.

Hadish, a nominee for comedy album, spent the day in a TV studio, hosting a segment of her CBS show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” In the midst of an inspiring conversation with two young Black girls, Lauren and Ava, about their dreams of becoming president of the United States, Hadish was interrupted by a producer talking into her earpiece: “Tell them you just won a Grammy for best comedy album!” he said.

Haddish had indeed just been announced as the Grammy winner for her 2019 Netflix stand-up special, “Black Mitzvah” — and became the first Black woman to do so since Whoopi Goldberg in 1986. Haddish beat out fellow nominees Bill Burr, Jim Gaffigan, Patton Oswalt and Jerry Seinfeld.

“I did not beat out those guys!” she exclaimed. “I really won?”

“Yes you did!” said the producer.

“You need to go get her award,” one of the girls said to the producers. “Y’all go pick it up! We want to see her trophy!”

Haddish had been nominated once before — her 2017 memoir, “The Last Black Unicorn,” earned her a nod in the spoken word category — but she lost to Jimmy Carter.

“Do you know a Black woman hasn’t won in that category since 1986?” Haddish said through tears. “We just changed history, guys!

“Can I tell you why I’m crying?” asked Haddish. “Much like when you’re on your journey to become president, it’s a lot of bumpy roads... It’s a lot of times you feel like, ‘Well, am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough? Am I good enough? Am I strong enough to do this job?’ And then you just have to believe in yourself as much as you can!”

Fans shared warm reactions online, noting the importance of Haddish’s triumph in a category where so few women, especially Black women, are represented.

And with an Emmy and a Grammy under her belt, Haddish fans expressed high hopes for the entertainer to join the distinguished EGOT winners’ circle.

