William and Kate, plus world leaders, wish Ireland a COVID-safe St. Patrick’s Day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day from President Biden, Prince William and the former Kate Middleton.

On Wednesday, the Irish Foreign Ministry shared a video of various world leaders sending their love to Ireland as the country celebrated its second St. Patrick’s Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the high-profile participants with the duke and duchess of Cambridge were Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and Hisako, Princess Takamado of Japan. Biden wished everyone a Happy St. Patrick’s Day on behalf of the United States.

“We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic,” William said in the message from the British royals, who delivered their “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” wish in both English and Irish.

“The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of the relationship between the U.K. and Ireland,” added Kate, wearing a festive green blazer.

The regal couple went on to acknowledge the global health crisis’ effect on holiday celebrations, which have been scaled back significantly this past year because of widespread lockdowns and social distancing protocols related to the pandemic.

“We know that for Irish people all around the world, today won’t be the same as normal,” William continued. “But we hope you can celebrate safely, in any case. Happy St. Patrick’s Day.”

Canada’s Trudeau also alluded to the challenges and limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging viewers to “lean on our friends in times of difficulty” and “recognize the contributions that Irish Canadians have made and continue to make” in Canadian communities.

“I know this is not how we all thought we’d be celebrating today, but it’s so important that we come together in these difficult times,” Trudeau said.” Every year, Canadians join all of you in Ireland and around the world to mark this special day. ... Irish culture and heritage has long been a part of our Canadian fabric ... helping us become the diverse and inclusive country we know and love.”

Later came a statement from Ardern of New Zealand, a country that has been hailed for its deft handling of the public health emergency. In August, New Zealand marked 100 days since it eradicated COVID-19 from its islands by imposing a strict shutdown at the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re wishing everyone of Irish heritage a very warm St. Patrick’s Day,” Ardern said.

The PSA featuring William and Kate came more than a week after Prince Harry sat down with the former Meghan Markle and TV mogul Oprah Winfrey to discuss the duke and duchess of Sussex’s exit from the British royal family.

During the intimate conversation, Meghan and Harry said “concerns” over the skin color of their unborn first child were raised within Buckingham Palace, but they declined to disclose who voiced them. The duchess of Sussex also accused the royal institution of refusing to help her after she experienced suicidal thoughts.

In a brief statement to reporters, William responded to the bombshell interview by claiming that the royals were “very much not a racist family,” adding that he planned to speak with his brother in the wake of the allegations.