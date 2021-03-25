What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ ‘Nomadland’ and more
Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.
Arena Cinelounge Drive-In
Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com
“The Boonies,” 9:20 p.m. March 30
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:25 and 9:35 p.m. March 30-April 13
“Nomadland,” 9:15 p.m. March 27, 7:25 p.m. March 30
“Things Don’t Stay Fixed,” 7:30 p.m. March 27
“The Toll,” 9:45 p.m. March 26
“The Vault,” 7:30 p.m. March 26
Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com
“Mean Girls,” 7:30 p.m. March 26
“Toy Story 2,” 7:30 p.m. April 2
“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. April 9
“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30
The Frida Cinema Drive-In
Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org
“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. March 26
“Life of Pi,” 7:30 p.m. March 27
“The Room,” 8 p.m. April 1
“The Road Warrior” with “Escape From New York,” 8 p.m. April 2
“Shoplifters of the World,” 8 p.m. April 3
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. April 9
“Twilight: Eclipse,” 8 p.m. April 15
“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16
“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11
Hollywood Legion Drive-In
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com
“Steamboat Bill, Jr.,” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. March 27
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Drive-In Theatre
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (parking lot), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m. March 28
“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 10:30 p.m. March 28
The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“American Beauty,” 8 p.m. March 30
“Chicago,” 8 p.m. April 5
“The Fifth Element,” 8 p.m. April 6
“Mamma Mia!” Sing-along, 8 p.m. April 12
“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. April 13
“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19
“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27
Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre
10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com
“Chaos Walking,” 9:45 p.m. March 26-29
“City of Lies,” 7:35 and 11:45 p.m. March 26-27, 7:35 p.m. March 28-29
“Nobody,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29
“Promising Young Woman,” 9:25 p.m. March 26-29
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29
“The Seventh Day,” 9:50 p.m. March 26-29
“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29
“The War with Grandpa,” 9:30 p.m. March 26-29
Paramount Drive-In Theatres
7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount
$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com
“Nobody,” 10:20 p.m. March 27-30
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 27-30
“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. March 27-30
Parking Lot Cinema
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Friday,” 7:45 p.m. March 26
“Fast Five,” 7:40 p.m. March 27
“Up,” 7:45 p.m. March 28
“Toy Story 3,” 7:45 p.m. April 11
Poolside Dinner & a Movie
900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.
$45 per person (includes dinner); advance purchase required. eventbrite.com
“A Star Is Born” (2018), 7:30 p.m. March 26
“Crazy Rich Asians,” 7:30 p.m. March 27
“Rocketman,” 7:30 p.m. April 2
“The King of Staten Island,” 7:30 p.m. April 3
“Thor: Ragnarok,” 7:30 p.m. April 9
“Aquaman,” 7:30 p.m. April 10
“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Hairspray” (2007), 7:30 p.m. April 17
Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In
7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys
$30 per car; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. March 26-28
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 4
Rubidoux Drive-In
3770 Opal St., Riverside
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com
“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. March 26-April 1
“Nobody,” 8 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. March 26-27, 8 p.m. March 28-April 1
“Promising Young Woman,” 9:55 p.m. March 26-April 1
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 8 p.m. and 12:25 a.m. March 26-27, 8 p.m. March 28-April 1
“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 8 and 11:50 p.m. March 26-27, 8 p.m. March 28-April 1
“The War With Grandpa,” 10:05 p.m. March 26-April 1
Secret Movie Club
Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.
$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com
“Rushmore,” 7:45 p.m. April 1
“The Royal Tenenbaums,” 9:45 p.m. April 1
Street Food Cinema/Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com
“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 7:30 p.m. April 3
Van Buren Drive-In Theatre
3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside
$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com
“Chaos Walking,” 9:45 p.m. March 26-29
“Nobody,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 March 28-29
“Promising Young Woman,” 9:15 p.m. March 26-29
“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29
“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 and 11:15 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29
“The War with Grandpa,” 9:30 p.m. March 26-29
Vineland Drive-In Theatre
443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry
$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com
“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. March 26-28, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31
“City of Lies,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, 10:15 p.m. March 27, 7:30 p.m. March 28, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31
“Coming 2 America,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, 10:15 p.m. March 27, 7:30 p.m. March 28, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31
“The Courier,” 7:30 p.m. March 26-27, 10:15 p.m. March 28, 7:30 p.m. March 29-31
“Minari,” 7:30 p.m. March 28
“Mystery of the Kingdom of God,” 7:30 p.m. March 26-31
“The Seventh Day,” 10:15 p.m. March 26, 7:30 p.m. March 27, 10:15 p.m. March 28, 7:30 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 7:30 p.m. March 31
“The Toll,” 10:15 p.m. March 26-27, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31
“The Vault,” 10:15 p.m. March 26, 7:30 p.m. March 27, 10:15 p.m. March 28, 7:30 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 7:30 p.m. March 31
WE Drive-Ins
The Mark, 302 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica
$30-$90; advance purchase required. wedriveins.com
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. March 31-April 11
