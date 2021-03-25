What’s playing at the drive-in: ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ ‘Nomadland’ and more

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of new and classic movies playing at drive-ins, pop-ups or rooftops near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge Drive-In

Parking lot, 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$30-$100 per car; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“The Boonies,” 9:20 p.m. March 30

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:25 and 9:35 p.m. March 30-April 13

“Nomadland,” 9:15 p.m. March 27, 7:25 p.m. March 30

“Things Don’t Stay Fixed,” 7:30 p.m. March 27

“The Toll,” 9:45 p.m. March 26

“The Vault,” 7:30 p.m. March 26

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Mean Girls,” 7:30 p.m. March 26

“Toy Story 2,” 7:30 p.m. April 2

“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30

The Frida Cinema Drive-In

Mess Hall at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$25, $30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“An American Werewolf in London,” 8 p.m. March 26

“Life of Pi,” 7:30 p.m. March 27

“The Room,” 8 p.m. April 1

“The Road Warrior” with “Escape From New York,” 8 p.m. April 2

“Shoplifters of the World,” 8 p.m. April 3

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 8 p.m. April 9

“Twilight: Eclipse,” 8 p.m. April 15

“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80; advance tickets required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Steamboat Bill, Jr.,” 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. March 27

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Drive-In Theatre

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel (parking lot), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$45-$75; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Kill Bill: Vol. 1,” 7:30 p.m. March 28

“Kill Bill: Vol. 2,” 10:30 p.m. March 28

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“American Beauty,” 8 p.m. March 30

“Chicago,” 8 p.m. April 5

“The Fifth Element,” 8 p.m. April 6

“Mamma Mia!” Sing-along, 8 p.m. April 12

“Mad Max: Fury Road,” 8 p.m. April 13

“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19

“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27

Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre

10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. missiontiki.com

“Chaos Walking,” 9:45 p.m. March 26-29

“City of Lies,” 7:35 and 11:45 p.m. March 26-27, 7:35 p.m. March 28-29

“Nobody,” 7:30 and 11:45 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:25 p.m. March 26-29

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29

“The Seventh Day,” 9:50 p.m. March 26-29

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29

“The War with Grandpa,” 9:30 p.m. March 26-29

Paramount Drive-In Theatres

7770 Rosecrans Ave., Paramount

$10; ages 5-8, $4; younger than 5, free. paramountdrivein.com

“Nobody,” 10:20 p.m. March 27-30

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. March 27-30

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 p.m. March 27-30

Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Friday,” 7:45 p.m. March 26

“Fast Five,” 7:40 p.m. March 27

“Up,” 7:45 p.m. March 28

“Toy Story 3,” 7:45 p.m. April 11

Poolside Dinner & a Movie

900 W. Olympic Blvd., downtown L.A.

$45 per person (includes dinner); advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“A Star Is Born” (2018), 7:30 p.m. March 26

“Crazy Rich Asians,” 7:30 p.m. March 27

“Rocketman,” 7:30 p.m. April 2

“The King of Staten Island,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

“Thor: Ragnarok,” 7:30 p.m. April 9

“Aquaman,” 7:30 p.m. April 10

“Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Hairspray” (2007), 7:30 p.m. April 17

Regency Theatres’ the Plant Drive-In

7876 Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys

$30 per car; advance purchase required. regencymovies.com

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. March 26-28

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:30 p.m. March 31-April 4

Rubidoux Drive-In

3770 Opal St., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. rubidouxswapmeet.com

“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. March 26-April 1

“Nobody,” 8 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. March 26-27, 8 p.m. March 28-April 1

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:55 p.m. March 26-April 1

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 8 p.m. and 12:25 a.m. March 26-27, 8 p.m. March 28-April 1

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 8 and 11:50 p.m. March 26-27, 8 p.m. March 28-April 1

“The War With Grandpa,” 10:05 p.m. March 26-April 1

Secret Movie Club

Parking lot, 1917 Bay St., downtown L.A.

$23, $28 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Rushmore,” 7:45 p.m. April 1

“The Royal Tenenbaums,” 9:45 p.m. April 1

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and under free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens,” 7:30 p.m. April 3

Van Buren Drive-In Theatre

3035 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside

$10; ages 5-9, $1; younger than 5, free. vanburendriveintheatre.com

“Chaos Walking,” 9:45 p.m. March 26-29

“Nobody,” 7:30 and 11:30 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 March 28-29

“Promising Young Woman,” 9:15 p.m. March 26-29

“Raya and the Last Dragon,” 7:30 p.m. and midnight March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29

“Tom & Jerry” (2021), 7:30 and 11:15 p.m. March 26-27, 7:30 p.m. March 28-29

“The War with Grandpa,” 9:30 p.m. March 26-29

Vineland Drive-In Theatre

443 N. Vineland Ave., Industry

$4, $10; younger than 5, free. vinelanddriveintheater.com

“Chaos Walking,” 10:15 p.m. March 26-28, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31

“City of Lies,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, 10:15 p.m. March 27, 7:30 p.m. March 28, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31

“Coming 2 America,” 7:30 p.m. March 26, 10:15 p.m. March 27, 7:30 p.m. March 28, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 7:30 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31

“The Courier,” 7:30 p.m. March 26-27, 10:15 p.m. March 28, 7:30 p.m. March 29-31

“Minari,” 7:30 p.m. March 28

“Mystery of the Kingdom of God,” 7:30 p.m. March 26-31

“The Seventh Day,” 10:15 p.m. March 26, 7:30 p.m. March 27, 10:15 p.m. March 28, 7:30 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 7:30 p.m. March 31

“The Toll,” 10:15 p.m. March 26-27, 10:10 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 10:10 p.m. March 31

“The Vault,” 10:15 p.m. March 26, 7:30 p.m. March 27, 10:15 p.m. March 28, 7:30 p.m. March 29, 10:05 p.m. March 30, 7:30 p.m. March 31

WE Drive-Ins

The Mark, 302 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica

$30-$90; advance purchase required. wedriveins.com

“Godzilla vs. Kong,” 7:45 and 10:15 p.m. March 31-April 11