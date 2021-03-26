What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ a ‘Law & Order’ spinoff, the Final Four and more

SUNDAY

Partners in life, love and comedy Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally lend their voices to a new episode of “The Simpsons.” 8 p.m. Fox

Oh, you handsome devil: George Clooney collects career kudos at the “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine” on a new “Great Performances.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Ruby (Raechelle Banno) is back on the bayou in “V.C. Andrews’ Hidden Jewel,” the final installment of a four-film miniseries event. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Kevin Bacon’s shady FBI agent and Aldis Hodge’s crusading ADA get back to butting heads in 1990s Boston in a second season of the crime drama “City on a Hill.” 10 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

Some of the stars of “Love & Hip Hop” reconvene for a “VH1 Couples Retreat” in this new reality series. 8 p.m. VH1

Those two crazy kids Prince Harry and Meghan are back in the spotlight on a new “E! True Hollywood Story.” A second new episode explores the sometimes fatal results of fandom gone too far. 9 and 10 p.m. E!

“The Avengers’” Anthony Mackie goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” around the Italian alps in the series’ season premiere. Followed by the new competition series “Race to the Center of the Earth.” 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

The alliance between America’s evangelical Christians and the Israeli government is explored in the documentary “’Til Kingdom Come” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Put the burn unit on speed dial, it’s the five-part special “Hall of Flame: Top 100 Comedy Central Roast Moments.” Nikki Glaser hosts. 10 p.m. Comedy Central; also Tue.-Fri.

TUESDAY

Primpin’ ain’t easy: Professional dog groomers are put through their paces by “Pitch Perfect’s” Rebel Wilson in the new competition series “Pooch Perfect.” 8 p.m. ABC

Look! Up in the sky! It’s “Supergirl,” back in action for Season 6 of this sci-fi drama set in the DC Arrowverse. Melissa Benoist stars. 9 p.m. The CW

A soldier’s story: A shocking 1946 assault on a Black WWII veteran, which helped spark the civil rights movement, is revisited in “The Blinding of Isaac Woodard” on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Passengers and crew members recall their life in quarantine aboard a luxury ocean liner during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in the documentary “The Last Cruise.” 9 p.m. HBO

Gospel and R&B singers make a joyful noise in the concert special “Our OWN Easter” hosted by BeBe Winans and “Greenleaf’s” Deborah Joy Winans. 9 p.m. OWN

WEDNESDAY

Host David Attenborough offers some straight talk about humanity’s role in bringing the natural world to the brink of catastrophe in the special “Extinction: The Facts.” 8 p.m. KOCE

“Resident Alien” ends its freshman season. But fear not: This comedy-drama starring “Firefly’s” Alan Tudyk has already been renewed for a second. 10 p.m. Syfy

Who were the “Architects of Ancient Arabia” and what’s the deal with the massive stone structures they left behind, to be buried beneath the sands of time? Find out in this special. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

Clothes encounters: Everyday people share the special significance of a particular piece of clothing in their personal lives in the docuseries “Worn Stories.” Anytime, Netflix

No foolin’! It’s opening day for “MLB Baseball.” Matchups include your World Series champs the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Colorado Rockies. 1 p.m. ESPN, SportsNet LA

Please put your seat backs and tray tables in their upright and locked positions, the supernatural drama “Manifest” is on approach for a third season. 8 p.m. NBC

Whatcha’ got cookin’? Padma Lakshmi returns as host for a new cycle of the culinary competition “Top Chef.” 8 p.m. Bravo

Semper fi! A Marine veteran finds a way to bring his former Afghan interpreter stateside in the new fish-out-of-water sitcom “United States of Al.” With Parker Young and Adhir Kalyan. 8:30 p.m. KCBS

Guess who’s back, back again? Original cast member Christopher Meloni — a.k.a. Det. Elliot Stabler — makes a return appearance on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” before spinning off into the new franchise entry “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

“The Moodys” return in a second season of this Chicago-set dysfunctional-family sitcom. Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins star. 9 p.m. Fox

Women’s liberation activists raise a ruckus at the Miss World pageant in 1970s London in the fact-based 2020 comedy-drama “Misbehaviour.” With Keira Knightley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. 9 p.m. Starz

You can’t see him! Pro wrestling’s John Cena returns to cohost another season of the extreme obstacle-course competition “Wipeout.” With Nicole Byer. 9 p.m. TBS

FRIDAY

Saddle up! A Detroit teen (Caleb McLaughlin) is introduced to urban horsemanship when he moves to Philly to live with his estranged pops (Idris Elba) in the 2020 drama “Concrete Cowboy.” Anytime, Netflix

“The Serpent” strikes again in this true-crime series about Charles Sobhraj, a thief/conman/serial killer who plied his dark trade in Southeast Asia during the 1970s. Anytime, Netflix

The documentary “WeWork: Or the Making and Breaking of a $47 Billion Unicorn” recounts the story of the start-up that fell from grace with the stock market. Anytime, Hulu

“The Barbarian and the Troll” are made of sterner stuff — and felt, lots and lots of felt — in this kid-friendly comedy that mixes puppetry with “Dungeons & Dragons”-style adventure. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

The man with the horn: Jazz trumpeter, former “Tonight Show” bandleader and all-around snazzy dresser Doc Severinsen is saluted on a new “American Masters.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Let’s not get “Hysterical” — or rather, let’s. Hit the road with some of the hardest-working female comics on the stand-up circuit in this documentary. 9 p.m. FX

Classical music’s Michael Tilson Thomas and the aforementioned David Attenborough are profiled on a new installment of “Beyond the Canvas.” 10:30 p.m. KOCE

SATURDAY

The Final Four hit the floor in the semifinals of the “2021 NCAA Basketball Tournament.” From Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 2 and 5 p.m. CBS

Moses (Charlton Heston) leads the Hebrews out of the proverbial land o’ Goshen and across the Red Sea to points beyond in director Cecil B. DeMille’s incomparable 1956 biblical epic “The Ten Commandments.” With Yul Brynner. 7 p.m. ABC

The mother of all gospel singers has her praises sung in the bio-drama “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”) stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

“Judas and the Black Messiah” star Daniel Kaluuya hosts and indie rocker St. Vincent performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Our longtime lovebirds are finally tying the knot in the TV movie three-quel “One Perfect Wedding.” With Taylor Cole. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

