What in the Chet Hanks? Twitter roasts Tom Hanks’ son for ‘white boy summer’ video

We regret to inform you that Chet Hanks is at it again.

As usual, Twitter has been mercilessly roasting the eldest, most unpredictable son of actors Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks after the “Your Honor” star posted a video last week declaring a “white boy summer” — a play on rapper Megan Thee Stallion’s viral 2019 hit, “Hot Girl Summer,” that forever transformed the social media lexicon.

“I just got this feeling, man, that this summer ... it’s about to be a white boy summer,” Chet Hanks said Friday in an Instagram video. “Take it how you want. I’m not talking about Trump, NASCAR-type white. I’m talking about me, Jon B., Jack Harlow-type white boys, you know what I mean? Let me know if you guys can vibe with that, and get ready. ‘Cause I am.”

It turns out social media users could not, in fact, “vibe with that.” They could and did, however, produce an endless stream of “white boy summer” memes making fun of Chet Hanks’ latest antics, to which he later responded in a follow-up video laying out the “rules and regs” of his so-called “white boy summer.”

Advertisement

You will never convince me that Chet Hanks is anything but an elaborate prank designed by Hollywood execs to test the limits of Tom Hanks' marketability. https://t.co/kml5K7RTHa — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) March 27, 2021

“Woke up this morning — internet gone mad, again, sheesh,” Chet Hanks said Saturday in a new clip. “But I just want to drop a few rules and regs for the white boy summer. Rule No. 1 — to all my white boys out there — no plaid shirts. OK? You can’t be looking like a picnic table out here, boys.

“You know what I’m talking about. Leave that s— at home. ... Just put on a black tee, a white tee. You know what I mean? Keep it simple. Rule No. 2: No Sperry [shoes]. That’s not the kind of white boys we’re talking about, dog. OK? Get yourself some Vans, some Uggs, some Jordans. I’m not really a sneaker-head, but, you know, feel it out. ... There’ll be more rules coming.”

While the questionable optics of a white man co-opting and whitewashing a catchphrase coined by a Black woman are a given, many were floored by the fact that one of the most beloved and revered movie stars of all time could produce such a chaotic wildcard of a son. Chet Hanks has drawn criticism in the past for mimicking a Jamaican accent, appropriating patois and using the N-word.

“You will never convince me that Chet Hanks is anything but an elaborate prank designed by Hollywood execs to test the limits of Tom Hanks’ marketability,” wrote one person.

Advertisement

“Chet Hanks is proof that you can do everything right in the world and kids will still embarrass tf outta you,” tweeted another.

Some couldn’t help but wonder how Chet Hanks and his Oscar-winning father interact in private. The 30-year-old legacy actor — who has appeared in projects ranging from “Shameless” to “Empire” — has accompanied his famous parents at multiple red-carpet events, including the 2020 Golden Globes where Tom Hanks received a lifetime achievement award.

“I physically can not imagine Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks talking to eachother,” one person tweeted.

Advertisement

“Chet Hanks is the price we all must pay for Tom Hanks neglecting his parental duties to give us all those classic movies,” wrote another.

See more reactions to Chet Hanks’ “white boy summer” crusade below.

how did chet hanks become the way he is with the parents he has like what is his origin story — bobby wasabi (@bIondiewasabi) March 28, 2021

For what it's worth, I 100% believe that Chet Hanks speaks for the white community. — Andrew Ti (@ANDREWTI) March 28, 2021

chet hanks is the price tom hanks paid to become tom hanks — professional cancellation arbitration machine (@golikehellmachi) March 27, 2021

I physically can not imagine Chet Hanks and Tom Hanks talking to eachother — Kevin MickGinny (@KevMacGint) March 27, 2021

justin bieber rewatching the chet hanks video wondering how he missed his name being called — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 27, 2021

“white boy summer” was an early rejected name for the great gatsby — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) March 28, 2021

HEARD IT WAS A WHITE BOY SUMMER pic.twitter.com/DNWxI1nPL3 — ItsTheReal (@itsthereal) March 28, 2021

putting this on my vision board for white boy summer pic.twitter.com/lrsblaQhSf — harøId in paris (@gaysex420) March 29, 2021

I need Chet Hanks to ban these jeans immediately. They do not belong in white boy summer. pic.twitter.com/Gh3t2XJsXf — Lil Sasquatch (@lilsasquatch66) March 28, 2021

wow martin scorsese’s already kicking off white boy summer 😳 pic.twitter.com/iFi6aEyXLV — girlgenius. (@SlimJosa) March 28, 2021

the founding fathers of white boy summer pic.twitter.com/CEKGRvKbyH — Alex (@spicycasserole) March 28, 2021

No white boy summer for me, thanks pic.twitter.com/O9JY2RDdh3 — Elizabeth نعمان (@elneoman) March 28, 2021

finding out italians aren’t a part of white boy summer pic.twitter.com/t56sLboHMX — harøId in paris (@gaysex420) March 28, 2021

On my way to white boy summer! pic.twitter.com/AIvCqAMptU — Human Rights Watch Watcher (@queeralamode) March 28, 2021

“White boy summer bout to go crazy” pic.twitter.com/rQYccGSgD3 — Drip 🧛🏽‍♂️ (@drip1time) March 28, 2021

White boy summer 🔥💯😎 pic.twitter.com/80wyGvM0cJ — unoffical cia operator (@DylanTop5) March 28, 2021

“It’s about to be a white boy summer” pic.twitter.com/koyJaabhpM — Mohanad (@MohanadElshieky) March 28, 2021

The first rule of White Boy Summer is you talk about Fight Club, like, a lot — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) March 28, 2021

i cant believe tom hanks and that ball from castaway made chet hanks — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) March 27, 2021

chet hanks is exactly what suburban parents in 2007 thought would happen to their children if they let them listen to like half a lil wayne song — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2021

Even the best comedian in the world could never come up with a joke as funny as just a normal thought Chet Hanks has. His brain belongs on a museum https://t.co/87OrXsl96s — DJ Horse Jeans (@Horse_Jeans) March 27, 2021

Chet Hanks could be an interesting subject for a nature vs nurture research project https://t.co/1Aio0mGpb0 — Lex (@lexzling) March 27, 2021

Tom Hanks when someone ask if Chet Hanks is his son pic.twitter.com/j9ffRg4JtL — robette 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@1992_rp) March 27, 2021

You’re laughing? Chet Hanks is about to start White Boy Summer and you’re laughing? pic.twitter.com/BlHQIwAARZ — In My Mind (@MeAloneInMyMind) March 27, 2021