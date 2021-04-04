Here’s the 2021 SAG Awards complete winners list
The 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards have been awarded, and “The Trial of the Chicago 7" walked away with the night’s biggest prize for ensemble film cast, adding a bit of a twist to the current Oscar frontrunners race. “Schitt’s Creek” continued its winning ways with a cast honor for the Pop TV comedy series, and “The Crown” also built upon its Emmy pedigree with a win in the drama category.
For the actors, the lead acting duo from “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis, took top honors, though Boseman missed out on winning a historic four awards that he was nominated for. Other film acting prizes went to “Minari” actress Yuh-Jung Youn and “Judas and the Black Messiah” actor Daniel Kaluuya.
Nominations were announced Feb. 4 by Lily Collins (Golden Globe-nominated for “Emily in Paris”) and Daveed Diggs (“Snowpiercer”) on @sagawards’ Instagram channel. With the problems that face the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn., which runs the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards are being touted (at least by awards columnist Glenn Whipp) as the awards show that could step into a more prominent role during the awards season. After all, actors already make up the Academy Awards’ biggest voting block; why not elevate the ceremony devoted exclusively to them?
Here is the full list of winners and nominees for the 2021 SAG Awards.
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
WINNER | “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“Minari”
“One Night in Miami”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
WINNER | Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”
Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”
Gary Oldman, “Mank”
Steven Yeun, “Minari”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
WINNER | Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”
Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”
Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a drama series
WINNER | “The Crown”
“Better Call Saul”
“Bridgerton”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Ozark”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
WINNER | Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”
Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
WINNER | Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Olivia Colman, “The Crown”
Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
WINNER | Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Chadwick Boseman, “Da 5 Bloods”
Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Jared Leto, “The Little Things”
Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
WINNER | Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”
Olivia Colman, “The Father”
Helena Zengel, “News of the World”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a comedy series
WINNER | “Schitt’s Creek”
“Dead to Me”
“The Flight Attendant”
“The Great”
“Ted Lasso”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
WINNER | Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”
Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”
Annie Murphy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
WINNER | Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”
Dan Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or miniseries
WINNER | Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”
Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”
Nicole Kidman, “The Undoing”
Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or miniseries
WINNER | Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Bill Camp, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”
Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”
Ethan Hawke, “The Good Lord Bird”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
WINNER | “Wonder Woman 1984"
“Da 5 Bloods”
“Mulan”
“News of the World”
“The Trial of the Chicago 7"
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a comedy or drama series
WINNER | “The Mandalorian”
“The Boys”
“Cobra Kai”
“Lovecraft Country”
“Westworld”
