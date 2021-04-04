Winners of the 2021 SAG Awards

The cast of “The Crown,” including SAG award nominees Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin and winner Gillian Anderson.

Simone Ledward Boseman, wife of the late Chadwick Boseman, accepting the award on his behalf.

Newsletter Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.