Entertainment & Arts

Winners of the 2021 SAG Awards

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Mark Ruffalo
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Anya Taylor-Joy
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Catharine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Catherine O'Hara
Catherine O’Hara
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: Sarah Levy, Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Sarah Levy, Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
Sarah Levy, Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

The cast of "The Trial of the Chicago 7" on screens
Sacha Baron Cohen (Abbie Hoffman), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Fred Hampton), Michael Keaton (Ramsey Clark), Frank Langella (Judge Julius Hoffman), John Carrol Lynch (David Dellinger), Eddie Redmayne (Tom Hayden) and Alex Sharp (Rennie Davis)
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Simone Ledward Boseman
Simone Ledward Boseman, wife of the late Chadwick Boseman, accepting the award on his behalf.
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Viola Davis with her husband
Viola Davis with husband Julius Tennon
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: “The Crown”

The cast of "The Crown" on screens
The cast of “The Crown,” including SAG award nominees Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin and winner Gillian Anderson.
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Jason Bateman
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Gillian Anderson
(SAG Awards)

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Yuh-Jung Youn
Yuh-Jung Youn
(SAG Awards)

