Winners of the 2021 SAG Awards
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series: Catharine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series: Sarah Levy, Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture: “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series: “The Crown”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role: Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”
