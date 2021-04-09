Prince Philip had a rich Hollywood history. Here’s how he was depicted in film and TV

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh — who died Friday at 99 — spent most of his life as a stalwart companion to his bride, who became Queen Elizabeth II unexpectedly in 1956. Through those many years, in addition to several documentaries where he appeared as himself, the prince was portrayed by a variety of actors in movies and television.

The most recent and high-profile depiction has been on Netflix’s hit series “The Crown,” where Philip was played at various ages by two different British actors, with a third upcoming in the series’ fifth and sixth seasons. An American was cast as Philip in “The Queen,” while one of his real-life friends took the reins in a 1982 TV movie for CBS. He was even portrayed in another TV movie by the actor who menaced Middle-earth as Saruman in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” trilogies.

An Online Book of Condolence is now available on the Royal website for those who wish to send a personal message of condolence: https://t.co/0w7Vd7kYq0



Visit https://t.co/utgjraQQv5 for updates from Buckingham Palace and information about The Duke of Edinburgh's life and work. pic.twitter.com/fkV4FTvhqI — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

Curious about how Hollywood sees Prince Philip? Here are the actors who’ve taken on the role over the years — and one who will play him in the near future.

Advertisement

‘The Crown’: Matt Smith, Tobias Menzies, Jonathan Pryce, Finn Elliot

Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Prince Philip in seasons 5 and 6 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” (Michael Nagle / For The Times)

Despite being fiction, “The Crown” has done a lot in the last five years to make Americans and others feel like they know a bit about the British royal family. Prince Philip was played by Matt Smith in the series’ first two seasons, followed by Tobias Menzies in the third and fourth. Jonathan Pryce will take the reins as Philip in the coming fifth and sixth seasons. Also, Finn Elliot — who can be seen in the video at the top of this story — played a young Philip in three episodes of the show, across seasons 2 and 3.

“He’s torn between the duty to his wife and a duty to himself,” Smith told The Times about his Philip character. “And I found that conflict very interesting to explore and play because he’s pulled in two different directions constantly. No other man in that period would kneel before his wife or walk two feet behind her. That was very difficult for him.”

Advertisement

Matt Smith played a young Prince Philip to Claire Foy’s Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2 of “The Crown.” (Robert Viglasky / Netflix)

Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip in Season 3 of Netflix’s “The Crown.” (Des Willie / Netflix)

‘The Queen’: James Cromwell

James Cromwell is Prince Philip and Helen Mirren is Queen Elizabeth II in “The Queen.” (Pathe / Kobal / Shutterstock)

Advertisement

James Cromwell, an American, played Philip opposite Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II, a performance that won her an Oscar in 2007. The New York Times said Cromwell played Philip as a “dim bulb,” one of a cast of secondary characters who “prove especially crucial because it’s through their dealings with the queen, their awe and boobishness ..., that we start to get a handle on her.” Cromwell was nominated for an Oscar in 1995 for “Babe”; he starred in HBO’s “Six Feet Under” and the movie “L.A. Confidential,” to name only a few of his many credits.

‘The Queen’s Corgi’: Tom Courtenay

Tom Courtenay at the 2016 premiere of “Dad’s Army” in London. (Joel Ryan / Associated Press )

This is a weird one: In this 2019 animated European film, distinguished for the lousy reviews that resulted in a 0% critics score on website Rotten Tomatoes, British actor Tom Courtenay provided the voice of the Prince Philip character. In the film, the queen’s favorite corgi, Rex, a gift from Philip, gets sent to the pound and lost after — no lie — he accidentally flies into the crotch of President Trump during dinner with the royals. “What should have been an easy cash-in — cute pups with a splash of Anglophilia thrown in — has somehow morphed into something deeply unpleasant, and in no way suitable for children,” the Independent wrote. Guessing nobody is mistaking this royal tale for the truth.

‘Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story’: Christopher Lee

Christopher Lee, second from right, as Prince Philip in “Charles & Diana: A Royal Love Story.” (Graham Wood / Daily Mail/Shutterstock)

Advertisement

British actor Christopher Lee, who died in 2015, played Prince Philip in this 1982 ABC TV movie. Lee, typecast early in his career as a horror actor, was eventually better known for playing Saruman in the “Lord of the Rings” and “The Hobbit” movies and Count Dooku in the “Star Wars” films. He was knighted in real life by Prince Charles in 2009.

‘The Royal Romance of Charles and Diana’: Stewart Granger

Actor Stewart Granger, who played Prince Phillip in a 1982 TV movie, is shown at the London airport in 1960. (Brian Calvert / Associated Press)

Stewart Granger, a British actor who died in 1993, was actually an old friend of Prince Philip, according to UPI. The news service said Granger enjoyed playing his royal pal in a 1982 TV movie on CBS. Coming out a year after Prince Charles and Princess Diana were married, the movie reflected their relationship as a dream pairing; it even ended with a shot of Charles and Di cooing over a newborn Prince William. “All the project lacks is an irresistibly cute dog,” the New York Times said.