Lil Buck, Broderick, LACMA AR and Outfest Fusion: 23 picks for weekend culture

A dance showcase with Tiler Peck and Charles “Lil Buck” Riley, a theater benefit with Matthew Broderick and Jane Krakowski, and a show for L.A.'s Downtown Women’s Center that includes watching Maria Bamford sleep for eight hours. Those are among the abundant options in our weekend list of in-person and online concerts, theater, art and other cultural offerings for your viewing consideration. All times are Pacific.

“A New Stage”

This star-studded dance showcase curated by New York City Ballet’s Tiler Peck features performances by Peck, “jookin’” star Charles “Lil Buck” Riley, Broadway veteran Sierra Boggess (“The Little Mermaid”), ballet dancer Brooklyn Mack and L.A.-based tap troupe the Syncopated Ladies. On demand Thursday through Sunday. $20. theatermania.stream

“The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)”

Tony winners Matthew Broderick, Betty Buckley, Jane Krakowski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera and Lillias White are among the stars in a benefit performance of this off-Broadway show that parodies the styles of Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber and other Broadway composers. 4 p.m. Sunday; available through April 21. Free; donations accepted. yorktheatre.org

“LACMA x Snapchat: Monumental Perspectives”

Los Angeles County Museum of Art joins forces with artists and Snapchat to create five virtual monuments that use augmented reality technology to explore the histories and cultures of Southern California communities. LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A.; MacArthur Park, 2230 W. 6th St.; L.A.; Earvin “Magic” Johnson Recreation Area, 905 E. El Segundo Blvd., L.A.; and Christmas Tree Lane Park (near the Coliseum entrance), 3911 S. Figueroa St., L.A. Available anytime. Free. lacma.org. The monuments also are free to view on LACMA’s YouTube page.

“Undanced Dances Through Prison Walls During a Pandemic”

18th Street Art Center in Santa Monica streams a collection of dance pieces cocreated by inmates at a men’s prison in Norco under the guidance of choreographer and educator Suchi Branfman. 6:30 p.m. Friday. Free. 18thstreet.org

Ziggy Marley

The Grammy winner pays tribute to his late father and performs some of his own hits in a pair of drive-in concerts. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. $99-$299; four people per car maximum; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Grand Pianola Music”

The Los Angeles Philharmonic’s “Sound/Stage” series continues with sopranos Elissa Johnston and Holly Sedillos and mezzo-soprano Kristen Toedtman in this dreamlike 1981 work by John Adams. 10 a.m. Friday; available for 30 days. Free. laphil.com

“Stars in the House”

Matthew Broderick, Nathan Lane, Roger Bart, Cady Huffman and director-choreographer Susan Stroman from the original Broadway production of the Tony-winning musical “The Producers” reunite to reminisce in a new installment of this online series. 5 p.m. Saturday. Free; donations accepted. starsinthehouse.com, youtube.com

The Outfest Fusion Drive-in @ Expo Park

The Outfest Fusion QTBIPOC Film Festival includes two nights of in-person screenings of LGBTQ- and BIPOC-themed short films. Saturday’s event also honors writer-performer Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and singer-actress Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), who appear in taped segments. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum lawn, 900 Exposition Park Drive, L.A. 7 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $30 per vehicle plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. outfest.org

DakhaBrakha

This Ukrainian quartet that mashes up traditional musical styles from around the world takes the stage in this concert presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. 7 p.m. Thursday. Free with registration. cap.ucla.edu

“Slumber Party: A Benefit for the L.A. Downtown Women’s Center”

Maria Bamford, the comic known for sharing her struggles with mental illness, stars in this interactive, all-night fundraiser that includes one hour of stand-up followed by a Q&A and eight or so hours of Bamford sleeping. 8 p.m. Saturday. $10. rushtix.com

“I Can Hear Everything”

In-person performances of writer-director Dorrill Griffin’s comedy-drama about a Black family, an Asian American family and an unexpected romance. Promenade Playhouse, 1404 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica. 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $25; advance purchase required. (310) 656-8070. promenadeplayhouse.com

“24 Hours of Serenity”

KCRW-FM offers a marathon wellness festival over Zoom that includes DJ sets, sound baths, yoga and tai chi classes, storytelling and crafting. Midnight to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. Free; registration required. kcrw.com

“An Iliad”

Santa Barbara’s Ensemble Theatre Company livestreams performances of this solo drama, created by Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare, that explores Homer’s epic tale of the Trojan War. John Tufts stars. 5 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $30 per device. etcsb.org

“Sounds of Springtime: An Intimate Concert Celebrating Classical Music”

With pianist Marilyn Breeze, flutist Greta Hulterstrum and flutist/oboist Tim Nelson. Rose Center Theatre, 14140 All American Way, Westminster. 3 p.m. Sunday. $10, $15; advance purchase required. rosecentertheater.com

“The Plastic Dome of Norma Jean”

The UCLA Library Film & Television Archive screens a restored print of writer-director Juleen Compton’s rarely seen black-and-white 1966 fable about a clairvoyant teenage girl and a Beatles-like boy band. 4 p.m. Thursday. Free. cinema.ucla.edu

“Taylor Mac: Whitman in the Woods”

The theater artist celebrates the 19th century American poet in a series of short films, with new installments dropping weekly through May 2. Available on demand. Free. allarts.org

“Black Nourishment”

Center Theatre Group’s “Not a Moment, But a Movement” series spotlighting Black voices continues with this new episode featuring local musician Sugi Dakks plus works by poets, spoken-word artists and muralists. On demand 5 p.m. Thursday through April 30, free; May 1-June 15, $10. centertheatregroup.org

“Sitting and Talking”

Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”) and Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland,” “Bojack Horseman”) share the virtual stage in this new comedy-drama about two 60-somethings seeking romance online during the pandemic. Available on demand from Friday through May 2. $20. lagunaplayhouse.com

Junko Ueno Garrett

The pianist plays pieces by Bach and Schumann in a new installment of the Third@First Concert Series presented by Pasadena’s First United Methodist Church. 4 p.m. Saturday; available on demand afterward. Free. thirdatfirst.org, youtube.com

“Grand Park’s Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest”

A virtual version of this annual showcase includes live and recorded performances, talks by local artists, DJ sets, arts workshops and more. 6 p.m. Thursday; also April 22 and 29; available on demand afterward. Free. olav.grandparkla.org

South Bay Chamber Music Society

Pianist Robert Thies and violinist Phillip Levy play pieces by Beethoven and Brahms. 3 p.m. Sunday; available on demand afterward. Free. sbcms.net

“Sonnets for an Old Century”

As part of its “Noise Now” series, Pasadena theater company A Noise Within streams this audio play, written by playwright and screenwriter José Rivera, that explores life in Latinx communities in Los Angeles. On demand through May 9. $5, $35. anoisewithin.org

“The Music Center’s 42nd Annual Very Special Arts Festival Goes Virtual”

This inclusive showcase for young musicians, dancers and artists from schools around Los Angeles County includes performances and workshops. 10 a.m. Friday; available on demand afterward. Free. musiccenter.org

Our recurring coronavirus-era arts and culture recommendations are posted every Thursday.

