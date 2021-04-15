‘Selena,’ ‘Shawshank’ and more: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge

1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood

$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“The Weather Underground,” 9:30 p.m. April 16, 6:45 p.m. April 19 and 22

“The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” 8:15 p.m. April 20, 8:20 p.m. April 21

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16

“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23

“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30

“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14

“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21

“Armageddon,” 8 p.m. May 24

The Frida Cinema Drive-In

Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

The Frida Cinema Pop-up Drive-In

8 First American Way, parking structure rooftop, Santa Ana

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16

Double feature: “Alien” with “Aliens,” 8 p.m. April 17

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Shawshank Redemption,” 7:45 p.m. April 19

“Thelma & Louise,” 7:45 p.m. April 21

“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” 7:45 p.m. April 23

“The Graduate,” 8 p.m. April 26

“Mulholland Dr.,” 8 p.m. April 27

Hollywood Legion Theater

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Wizard of Oz,” 3:30 p.m. April 23

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19

“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26

“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 7 p.m. April 16

“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13

“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14

The Outfest Fusion Drive-in @ Expo Park

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (lawn), 900 Exposition Park Drive, L.A.

$30 per vehicle plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. outfest.org

LGBT- and BIPOC-themed short films, 7 p.m. April 17-18

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In

Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica

$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Clueless,” 8 p.m. April 28

“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. April 28

“La La Land,” 8 p.m. April 29

“Poltergeist” (1982), 11 p.m. April 29

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. April 30

“Friday,” (1982), 10:45 p.m. April 30

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. May 1

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 1

Secret Movie Club/Bergamot Station

Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Big Sleep,” 7:45 p.m. April 17

“The Big Lebowski,” 10:15 p.m. April 17

“Rear Window,” 8 p.m. April 24

“Blue Velvet,” 10:30 p.m. April 24

Secret Movie Club/Parking Lot Cinema

Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale

$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. April 16

“Field of Dreams,” 8 p.m. April 18

“Pineapple Express,” 8 p.m. April 20

“Hereditary,” 8 p.m. April 22

“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. April 23

“Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. April 25

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15