Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

‘Selena,’ ‘Shawshank’ and more: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups

Jennifer Lopez in "Selena."
Jennifer Lopez as Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla in the 1997 biopic “Selena.”
(Rico Torres / Warner Bros.)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
Share

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Arena Cinelounge
1625 N. Las Palmas Ave., Hollywood
$20; advance purchase required. arenascreen.com

“The Weather Underground,” 9:30 p.m. April 16, 6:45 p.m. April 19 and 22
“The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” 8:15 p.m. April 20, 8:20 p.m. April 21

Drive-In at the Roadium
The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance
$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

“The Little Rascals” (1994), 7:30 p.m. April 16
“Sister Act,” 7:30 p.m. April 23
“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30
“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7
“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14
“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21
“Armageddon,” 8 p.m. May 24

The Frida Cinema Drive-In
Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin
$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“The Big Lebowski,” 8 p.m. April 20
“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” (1974), 8 p.m. April 29
“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

The Frida Cinema Pop-up Drive-In
8 First American Way, parking structure rooftop, Santa Ana
$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

Advertisement

“Selena,” 8 p.m. April 16
Double feature: “Alien” with “Aliens,” 8 p.m. April 17

Hollywood Legion Drive-In
American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“The Shawshank Redemption,” 7:45 p.m. April 19
“Thelma & Louise,” 7:45 p.m. April 21
“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” 7:45 p.m. April 23
“The Graduate,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Mulholland Dr.,” 8 p.m. April 27

Hollywood Legion Theater
The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood
$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

Advertisement

“The Wizard of Oz,” 3:30 p.m. April 23

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights
Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
$12-$42; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“Rock of Ages,” 8 p.m. April 19
“Pitch Perfect 2,” 8 p.m. April 26
“Terminator: Dark Fate,” 8 p.m. April 27

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema
Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura
$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

Advertisement

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” 7 p.m. April 16
“Toy Story,” 7 p.m. April 23
“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13
“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14

The Outfest Fusion Drive-in @ Expo Park
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (lawn), 900 Exposition Park Drive, L.A.
$30 per vehicle plus $8 per person; advance purchase required. outfest.org

LGBT- and BIPOC-themed short films, 7 p.m. April 17-18

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In
Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop South, Santa Monica
$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

Advertisement

“Clueless,” 8 p.m. April 28
“Pulp Fiction,” 10:30 p.m. April 28
“La La Land,” 8 p.m. April 29
“Poltergeist” (1982), 11 p.m. April 29
“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. April 30
“Friday,” (1982), 10:45 p.m. April 30
“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. May 1
“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 1

Secret Movie Club/Bergamot Station
Parking lot, 2525 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

“The Big Sleep,” 7:45 p.m. April 17
“The Big Lebowski,” 10:15 p.m. April 17
“Rear Window,” 8 p.m. April 24
“Blue Velvet,” 10:30 p.m. April 24

Secret Movie Club/Parking Lot Cinema
Sears parking lot, 211 W. California Ave., Glendale
$23-$37 per car and driver; $8 each additional passenger; advance purchase required. secretmovieclub.com

Advertisement

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8 p.m. April 16
“Field of Dreams,” 8 p.m. April 18
“Pineapple Express,” 8 p.m. April 20
“Hereditary,” 8 p.m. April 22
“Jackie Brown,” 8 p.m. April 23
“Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. April 25

Street Food Cinema/Malibu
King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu
$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15

Entertainment & ArtsMoviesThings to DoThings to Do: Arts & Culture Film Festivals
Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement