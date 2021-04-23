Oscars’ best backstage moments in exclusive-access photos by L.A. Times’ Al Seib

As a photojournalist at the Los Angeles Times, I’ve had the honor to cover the Oscars from every vantage point throughout my 37 year career. The last 16 years, my focus has been photographing the red carpet and backstage during the Academy Awards ceremony.

The small space backstage allows for only a few photographers selected by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to be present each year. This is the same for the red carpet event before the ceremony.

Despite being well documented by hundreds of media from around the globe, only a few photographers are allowed to walk on the red carpet amid the nominees and presenters.

2019: Rami Malek reacts after winning the lead actor award for “Bohemian Rhapsody.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The Academy Awards season is a time to celebrate achievement for these people at the top of their craft in the motion picture arts and sciences; but, it is also a time for reunion for the people who work in film. Al Seib

2006: Amy Adams, left, and Michelle Williams meet on the red carpet at the Kodak Theatre (now the Dolby Theatre). (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2019: Trevor Noah, from top, takes a selfie during red carpet arrivals; 2010: Sandra Bullock and Helen Mirren; 2016: Sylvester Stallone greets Cate Blanchett; 2018: Elisabeth Moss, far right, takes a selfie with other red carpet attendees; 2017: Taraji P. Henson and Jackie Chan; 2006: Nicole Kidman; 2008: Heidi Klum; 2014: Cate Blanchett playfully tries to take a satchel with the night’s award envelopes from PricewaterhouseCoopers accountant Brian Cullinan. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

This is often where the celebrities greet each other with great emotion, so I’m looking for those intimate moments. Al Seib

2005: Prince and Manuela Testolini arrive at the Kodak Theatre. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2012: Meryl Streep delights fans with a wave from the red carpet. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2020 : Regina King takes her turn on the red carpet. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

I’m looking for the perspective that no one sees during the show. When winners come through the curtains backstage clutching their Oscar statuette they let their emotions flow. There is jubilation, crying and a lot of hugging. Al Seib

2007: Jennifer Hudson exits the stage with her supporting actress Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2018: Allison Janney beams backstage after receiving the supporting actress Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2008: Forest Whitaker and Marion Cotillard embrace backstage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2009: Kate Winslet double-checks the result after her lead actress win for “The Reader.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2020: A teary-eyed Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the lead actor Oscar for “Joker,” backstage with Olivia Colman, center, and Jane Fonda. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2019: Alfonso Cuarón clowns with Angela Bassett backstage after winning the foreign language film Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2018: Kobe Bryant after winning the animated short film Oscar with Glen Kean, right, for “Dear Basketball.” (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Each year lends itself to surprises. In 2014, host Ellen Ellen DeGeneres ordered pizza for the audience with an actual pizza delivery person dropping off the pies.

In 2015, host Neil Patrick Harris took the stage in his underwear.

2014: Host Ellen DeGeneres hands out pizza she ordered from backstage to Meryl Streep, who takes a bite. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2015: Host Neil Patrick Harris makes sure everything is in place walking onto the stage of the Dolby Theatre in his underwear. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

In 2017 the audience was shocked at the mixup announcement for best picture where “La La Land” was mistakenly read aloud as receiving the prestigious award, whereas the film “Moonlight” was the actual winner.

2017: Audience members were stunned after “La La Land” was discovered to have been announced by mistake as winner of the best picture Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2017: After order was restored, Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome of the actual best picture winner, “Moonlight,” shared an emotional embrace backstage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

As a photojournalist, I don’t direct the talent. The moments are genuine as I strive to photograph their celebration in an intimate, personable way while documenting history. Al Seib

2012: Octavia Spencer accepts her supporting actress Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2020: Renée Zellweger accepts her lead actress Oscar, presented by Rami Malek, left. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2012: Jean Dujardin kisses Uggie, his canine co-star in “The Artist,” after winning the lead actor Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2012: Sandra Bullock waits to be introduced to go onstage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2010: Jeff Bridges backstage with Michelle Pfeiffer after winning the lead actor Oscar. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

2019: Jaime Ray Newman leaves the stage with her crew after winning the Academy Award for short film. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

I photograph the building and blocking of the stage sets, red carpet and rehearsals of the show that people normally don’t get to see. Al Seib

2006: Dolly Parton sings surrounded by background vocalists during Oscars rehearsal at the Capitol Records building in Hollywood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)