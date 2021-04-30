‘Star Wars,’ ‘Fargo,’ ‘Selena’: Classic movies at local theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups

Craving a flick on the big screen? Here’s our latest rundown of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing now or coming soon to a theater, drive-in, pop-up or rooftop near you. We’ll update as new titles and showtimes are added.

Drive-In at the Roadium

The Roadium Open Air Market, 2500 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., Torrance

$30 per car; tickets also available on site. eventbrite.com

“Liar Liar,” 7:30 p.m. April 30

“Cars,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Despicable Me,” 8 p.m. May 14

“Enchanted,” 8 p.m. May 21

“Grown Ups,” 8 p.m. May 28

The El Capitan Theatre

6838 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$12-$17; onsite purchase available. 800-DISNEY6. elcapitantheatre.com

“Star Wars,” 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 30

“The Empire Strikes Back,” 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 1

“Return of the Jedi,” 11:30 a.m., 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. May 2

“The Little Mermaid” (1989), 4 and 7 p.m. May 5-7; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 8-9

“Toy Story,” 4 p.m. May 10; 4 and 7 p.m. May 11-14; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 15-16

“Lilo and Stitch,” 4 and 7 p.m. May 17-21; 10 a.m., 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 22-23

Fathom Events

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Fargo,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 2, 7 p.m. May 5

“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13

“Mission: Impossible,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 17, 7 p.m. May 17 & 19

“Stand by Me,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 23, 7 p.m. May 26

“Bridesmaids,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 6, 7 p.m. June 9-10

The Frida Cinema Drive-In/Tustin

Mess Hall Market at Flight, 1705 Flight Way, Tustin

$30 per vehicle; advance purchase required. thefridacinema.org

“Jacob’s Ladder,” 8 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Drive-In

American Legion Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$65-$80 per vehicle; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” 8:15 p.m. April 30

“Point Break (1991),” 8:15 p.m. May 2

“The Hangover,” 8:15 p.m. May 3

“The Bourne Identity,” 8:15 p.m. May 4

“Speed,” 8:15 p.m. May 5

“Napoleon Dynamite,” 8:15 p.m. May 6

“A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984), May 7

“Stalag 17,” 8:15 p.m. May 11

Hollywood Legion Theater

The Hollywood Legion Theater at Post 43, 2035 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$14-$20; advance purchase required. hollywoodlegiontheater.com

“North by Northwest,” 7:30 p.m. May 1

The Hollywood Roosevelt/Tropicana Movie Nights

Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, Tropicana Pool & Cafe (rooftop), 7000 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

$16-$52; advance purchase required. eventbrite.com

“The Wizard of Oz,” 8 p.m. May 3

“Reality Bites,” 8 p.m. May 4

“West Side Story,” 8 p.m. May 10

“Garden State,” 8 p.m. May 11

“Funny Girl,” 8 p.m. May 17

“Lost in Translation,” 8 p.m. May 18

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” 8 p.m. May 24

“Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” 8 p.m. May 25

Movies in Your Car at Seaside Cinema

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura

$29 per car; advance purchase required. concertsinyourcar.com

“Spider-Man: Homecoming,” 7 p.m. May 7

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 7:30 p.m. May 13

“Clueless,” 7 p.m. May 14

“Jaws 2,” 7 p.m. May 21

Rooftop Cinema Club El Segundo

1310 E Franklin Ave., parking structure, El Segundo

$16-$25; age 18 and older ; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“Selena,” 8:15 p.m. May 6

“Dazed and Confused,” 11:15 p.m. May 6

“La La Land,” 8:15 p.m. May 7

“Friday,” 11:30 p.m. May 7

“Clueless,” 8:15 p.m. May 8

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 8

“The Sandlot,” 8:15 p.m. May 9

“The Big Lebowski,” 11 p.m. May 9

“Pretty Woman,” 8:15 p.m. May 10

“Step Brothers,” 11:15 p.m. May 10

“The Greatest Showman,” 8:15 p.m. May 11

“Bridesmaids,” 11 p.m. May 11

“Mean Girls,” 8:15 p.m. May 12

“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 12

“Grease,” 8:15 p.m. May 13

“Coming to America,” 11 p.m. May 13

Rooftop Cinema Club Presents the Drive-In at Santa Monica Airport

3233 Donald Douglas Loop S., Santa Monica

$32 for two, $45 for three or more; children 8 and under, free; advance purchase required. rooftopcinemaclub.com

“The Sandlot,” 8 p.m. April 30

“Friday,” 10:45 p.m. April 30

“The Karate Kid” (1984), 8 p.m. May 1

“Poetic Justice,” 11 p.m. May 1

“The Greatest Showman,” 8 p.m. May 3

“The Lost World: Jurassic Park,” 10:45 p.m. May 3

“Casablanca,” 8 p.m. May 4

“Coming to America,” 10:45 p.m. May 4

“Selena,” 8 p.m. May 5

“From Dusk Till Dawn,” 11 p.m. May 5

“Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” 8 p.m. May 6

“Dazed and Confused,” 10:45 p.m. May 6

“Coco,” 8 p.m. May 7

“Love & Basketball,” 10:45 p.m. May 7

“Ratatouille,” 8:15 p.m. May 8

“Superbad,” 11 p.m. May 8

“The Goonies,” 8:15 p.m. May 9

“Point Break” (1991), 11 p.m. May 9

Street Food Cinema/Malibu

King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Highway, Malibu

$20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger free; advance purchase required. streetfoodcinema.com

“Jurassic Park,” 8:15 p.m. May 15

TCM Big Screen Classics

Various local theaters (see website)

$15; advance purchase required. fathomevents.com

“Fried Green Tomatoes,” 3 and 7 p.m. May 9, 7 p.m. May 12-13

“The Birdcage,” 3 and 7 p.m. June 27, 7 p.m. June 28 and 30