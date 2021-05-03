Scenes from L.A.’s first 20,000 person concert since COVID-19

Sunday’s Vax Live, with 20,000 healthcare and other essential workers in attendance, was the first in-person stadium concert at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium since COVID-19 closures.

Selena Gomez hosted and Jennifer Lopez, the Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder and J Balvin performed. Live guest appearances included Ben Affleck, Jimmy Kimmel, David Letterman and Prince Harry, with President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden making a taped appearance.

Scroll through the scenes from Sunday by our photographer Jason Armond, who had front-row access to the event and captured the best moments.

The Foo Fighters perform Sunday at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert in Inglewood. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

J Balvin performs Sunday at the Vax Live concert at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Fans enjoy a performance by the Foo Fighters on Sunday at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel play to the crowd Sunday at the Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Lopez performs with her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, at the Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Prince Harry speaks at Sunday’s Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Thousands of people attended Sunday’s Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

The crowd enjoys the music at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Josh Klinghoffer, left, and Eddie Vedder perform at the Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Jennifer Lopez performs at the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Selena Gomez hosts the Vax Live concert at SoFi Stadium. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Josh Klinghoffer and Eddie Vedder at the Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Concertgoers enjoy the Foo Fighters’ performance at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

David Letterman gives remarks Sunday at the Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

Concertgoers take in the SoFi Stadium sights on Sunday at Vax Live. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

AC/DC’s Brian Johnson performs with the Foo Fighters at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

The crowd enjoys a performance by the Foo Fighters at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden speak during a taped appearance for the Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

J Balvin performs at Sunday’s Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

The crowd takes in the Foo Fighters’ performance at SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live concert. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)

The Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl performs at Vax Live. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times)