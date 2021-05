“May the 4th” is an unofficial holiday celebrated by Star Wars fans far and wide. The holiday was created by fans and has its roots in the film and TV series that sprang from the 1977 George Lucas film “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

At Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, people are free to express their fandom among Disney’s costumed employees as well as a theme park dedicated to the movies that they love. We sent our photographer Jay L. Clendenin to capture it all.

Bryan Aguayo, 10, of Anaheim walks around Galaxy’s Edge with a Grogu secured to his shoulder. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A family poses for photos with Chewbacca — at a safe (social) distance — at Galaxy’s Edge. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Ashley Arewy, 11, from Irvine wears a dress honoring her favorite character. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A visitor keeps an eye on a pair of stormtroopers. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Henry Anchordoquy, 5, of Bakersfield shows off his BB-8 mouse ears and other Star Wars gear. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

A family poses for photos with Chewbacca. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Another family demonstrates the power of the Force. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Jessica Ramirez of Rialto organized her outfit around her favorite Mandalorian character, Grogu. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Self-proclaimed “Dadalorian” David Stickler carries his 8-month-old son Wesley, in a Star Wars onesie. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Evelyn Reyes of Fontana has a perfectly on-theme T-shirt. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)