Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Did you miss Chadwick Boseman talking ‘Black Panther’? L.A. museum lets you replay that

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett at a "Black Panther" event
Chadwick Boseman, left, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett at a “Black Panther” screening and Q&A at the Hammer Museum in 2018.
(Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
By Deborah VankinStaff Writer 
Share

Maybe you missed that night at the Hammer Museum in 2006 when David Foster Wallace read from his “Consider the Lobster”?

Or the Hammer-hosted discussion in 2018 among Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Chadwick Boseman about “Black Panther”?

The Hammer has an antidote for your fear of missing out: Hammer Channel.

The museum is set to premiere at 10 a.m. Wednesday its Hammer Channel, a searchable streaming platform archiving artist talks, performances, panel discussions, readings, exhibition trailers and more dating to 2005.

Advertisement

Entertainment & Arts

L.A. County and O.C. museums’ top exhibitions for May

SANTA ANA, CALIF. -- TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2020: Victoria Gerard, V.P. Programs and Collections at the Bowers Museum, and Robert Maxhimer, Exhibitions Manager with Walt Disney Archives, view the production vehicle: LeMans Ford GT 400, used in the movie Ford v Ferrari at the Disney Archives at the exhibition: Inside the Walt Disney Archives: 50 Years of Preserving the Magic. This exhibition celebrates The Walt Disney Company on the 50th anniversary of its archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana. The 10,000-square-feet traveling exhibit, which premiered at D23 Expo Japan in 2018, will offer several rare items only on loan to the Bowers. Photo taken in Santa Ana, Calif., on Feb. 25, 2020. Coming to the Bowers March 7, 2020, guests are invited to step into The Walt Disney Archives as they walk through a dazzling display of more than 400 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like never-before-displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghouls from the Haunted Mansion attraction, to modern-day favorites like super hero costumes and maquettes from Frozen, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Entertainment & Arts

L.A. County and O.C. museums’ top exhibitions for May

The best Los Angeles County and Orange County museum exhibitions for May.

The museum archives hundreds of recorded programs on its website as well as on its YouTube channel, where it has more than 7,000 subscribers. But Hammer Channel is more comprehensive and also includes downloadable transcripts of events. It features a tool for users to edit video clips, which they can save and share on social media.

“This fantastical world was missing dark skin. It was time,” Nyong’o says during her Hammer discussion about Black representation in superhero films. The clip also captures audio of the audience erupting in applause.

Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Angela Bassett onstage at the Hammer Museum.
Chadwick Boseman, left, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett onstage at the Hammer Museum event in 2018.
(Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

“We wanted to create one centralized place where we knew every single video we had was here and it becomes the authoritative resource,” said Philip Leers, Hammer project manager for digital initiatives. “We treat it as a collection of videos analogous to our art collections. If you know what you’re looking for, you can find it quickly; but if you don’t, you can really explore the breadth of the programming and all the people and ideas that have crossed our stage over the past couple of decades.”

The search function is about as granular as it gets. On the museum’s other digital platforms, users can search event titles and descriptions for names or keywords, and related videos will pop up. On Hammer Channel users can browse by topic — art, social Justice, politics, environment — as if searching for a Netflix show. The site’s search engine also will scan event transcripts for even the briefest mention of a name and highlight where that person turned up in the conversation.

Teachers, take note: “You can search for information buried in the middle of a two-hour program, jump to that place in the transcript, create a clip and share it to your lesson plan,” Leers said. “It’s a level of searchability that we couldn’t come close to before.”

Entertainment & Arts

How does the Getty battle bugs? Squirrel-hair dusters and dental picks, for starters

An illustration of the webbing clothes moth, Tineola bisselliella

Entertainment & Arts

How does the Getty battle bugs? Squirrel-hair dusters and dental picks, for starters

The wrath of the webbing clothes moth. During the yearlong COVID-19 closure, the Getty devoted more than 6,000 hours to eradicating this one insect.

Advertisement

The museum will continue to stream live events on its website, but within a day or so, Leers said, video recordings will go live on Hammer Channel. The museum plans to update the site at least weekly. Content also will be archived on the Hammer’s website and on YouTube, but Hammer Channel will be the primary digital destination for what director Ann Philbin said in the announcement was the museum’s “legacy of public programs,” which is “as much a cornerstone of our mission as our exhibitions.”

The project, made possible with a $500,000 grant from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, has been in the works for three years. It’s aimed at the same people who might watch a TED Talk or attend a cultural event at New York’s 92nd Street Y, Leers said.

“Generally curious people, news junkies, autodidacts, they may be academics or not,” he said. “And we were thinking about secondary uses: teachers using clips, filmmakers or artists who might use this material for their subject matter, people who like to put quotes and clips online.”

The museum hopes other institutions will crib its site. The technical infrastructure of the website, created by the British web development firm Cogapp, is available on the open-source platform GitHub.

Advertisement

“We’re proud of our content and programs and think it’d be great if other institutions could look at what we did and use it to create their own tools and resources,” Leers said. “It’s about paying it forward and sharing what we learned to help other institutions move themselves ahead.”

Entertainment & Arts

Review: Extreme alienation reigns in the Hammer Museum’s biennial

Sabrina Tarasoff's "Made in L.A." installation is a haunted house of sorts at the Huntington in San Marino.

Entertainment & Arts

Review: Extreme alienation reigns in the Hammer Museum’s biennial

Abhorrence is an undercurrent of “Made in L.A.,” this year installed at the Hammer and the Huntington — both still waiting to reopen galleries closed by COVID-19.

Entertainment & ArtsArtsMuseums & Art
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times. In what’s never a desk job, she has live-blogged her journey across Los Angeles with the L.A. County Museum of Art’s “big rock,” scaled downtown mural scaffolding with street artist Shepard Fairey, navigated the 101 freeway tracking the 1984 Olympic mural restorations and ridden Doug Aitken’s art train through the Barstow desert. Her award-winning interviews and profiles unearth the trends, issues and personalities in L.A.’s arts scene. Her work as a writer and editor has also appeared in Variety, LA Weekly and the New York Times, among other places. Originally from Philadelphia, she’s the author of the graphic novel “Poseurs.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement