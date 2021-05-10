John Mulaney’s wife, Anna Marie Tendler, is ‘heartbroken’ he’s ending their marriage

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler are getting a divorce after nearly seven years of marriage, a representative for the comedian confirmed to The Times on Monday.

The news coincides with Mulaney’s post-rehab return to stand-up comedy with a string of sold-out shows that begins tonight at New York’s City Winery.

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work,” a spokesperson for Mulaney told the New York Post’s Page Six , which broke the news Monday.

In December, the 38-year-old comic and “Big Mouth” star checked into a Pennsylvania facility for a 60-day stint to treat his alcohol and cocaine addictions. He has been in outpatient care since February.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” a representative for Tendler told Page Six, which The Times also confirmed. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Mulaney and Tendler, an artist, got married in July 2014. “On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman,” Mulaney captioned an Instagram post back then. “I wish I could live it over and over again.”

The stand-up comedian would often talk about Tendler, 35, during his shows.

“I’m allowed to make fun of my wife. I asked her, and she said yes,” Mulaney said during his 2018 Netflix special , “John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City.”

The frequent “Saturday Night Live” host has been candid about his addiction struggles in interviews and stand-up shows.

“I drank for attention,” Mulaney told Esquire in 2019. “I was really outgoing, and then at 12, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again. ... I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it.”

John Mulaney "From Scratch" at City Winery NYC May 10th - 14th! Tickets at https://t.co/eTY9Aa1PHY. pic.twitter.com/UeGAyquv9Q — City Winery (@CityWineryNYC) May 4, 2021

Tickets for this week’s shows at City Winery, billed as “From Scratch,” sold out quickly, leaving fans with the option to be on a wait list. But don’t expect to see audience footage from the performances.

“This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones, smart watches and accessories, will not be permitted in the performance space,” reads a notice on City Winery’s website.