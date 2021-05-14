The Hollywood Bowl is back. Here are photos of what it was like backstage

Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Phil will be performing at the Hollywood Bowl Saturday for the first time in 18 months since COVID-19 closures.

The Bowl will open its doors to front-line and essential workers who will be able to enjoy a slice of live music, also likely for the first time since the pandemic began.

This week, Dudamel and the L.A. Phil met to rehearse the show. We sent our photographer Al Seib to capture the moments of a sleeping venue awakening amid a “new normal.” Here’s what it looked like:

Dudamel conducts the L.A. Phil as the Hollywood Bowl rouses after 18 months of hibernation. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Stephen Bagini, librarian for the Los Angeles Philharmonic, backstage before rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Musicians Gregory Roosa, from left, Amy Jo Rhine and Marion Kuszyk prepare instruments and visit in the orchestra lounge, which is now a large outdoor tent. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dudamel conducts rehearsal at the Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

An intense Dudamel conducts rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Ingrid Chun, second violin, plays during rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dudamel conducts the L.A. Phil during rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Instruments wait on spaced-apart tables in the tent that now serves as orchestra lounge at the Hollywood Bowl. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dudamel conducts rehearsal as the Hollywood Bowl returns to life. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Bing Wang, associate concertmaster, plays during the L.A. Phil’s rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Evan Kuhlmann prepares reeds for his bassoon. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Lyndon Johnston Taylor, principal second violin, from left; Teng Li, principal viola; and John Hayhurst, viola, walk offstage. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dudamel conducts during rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The team prepares the Hollywood Bowl stage for morning rehearsal. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Dudamel and the LA Phil Return to the Bowl Date: May 15, 2021 at 8:00PM

Gate time: 6:30 PM



Event is free and invite only

For essential and frontline workers



