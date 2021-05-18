Who is Ariana Grande’s new husband, Dalton Gomez? Here are five things to know

Who is Ariana Grande’s new husband, Dalton Gomez?

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, tied the knot over the weekend with a private ceremony at the “Positions” singer’s home in Montecito, Calif. But unlike Grande’s previous partners, Gomez is not a household name.

The pair have been together (publicly, at least) for more than a year, with no media mentions of how they met. They’ve kept their relationship under wraps, with mystery shrouding the “7 Rings” singer’s now-husband, who has been seen in a few photos on her Instagram but otherwise has a low profile on social media too.

Here are five things to know about Grande’s guy.

He’s not in the entertainment industry

Unlike Grande’s previous romantic partners, including actor Pete Davidson and rapper Big Sean , Gomez does not work in the entertainment industry. Instead, the Southern California native is a real estate agent for the Aaron Kirman Group, according to his bio on the company’s website. Gomez has worked in the luxury real estate market for five years, securing deals with high-profile clients across the Los Angeles area.

Gomez has been named in The Times for his work in real estate, such as when he and Aaron Kirman represented the buyer who purchased Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion for $12.35 million in October 2019.

During an early-morning tour of another Bel-Air mansion, Gomez was quoted as saying that a pair of squeaky doors needed “some work.”

He and Ariana run in the same social circles

As seen from his experience working with A-list buyers, Gomez has connections. In 2017, Gomez posted an Instagram story of himself with Miley Cyrus and other friends.

Gomez and Kirman were the listing agents for music attorney Aaron Rosenberg’s two-story house in Hancock Park, which was sold to “The Big Bang Theory” actor Kunal Nayyar in October 2019. Rosenberg’s clients include Grande, Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez.

He designed Grande’s engagement ring and wedding band

Grande announced her engagement in December 2020 with an Instagram slideshow captioned “Forever n then some,” where she showed off her asymmetrical ring, designed by Gomez, which had an oval-shaped diamond paired with a pearl.

According to E! News, Gomez enlisted jeweler Jack Solow to help put that ring together.

“Dalton was involved in every step of the selection process through FaceTime and Zoom since he was on the West Coast and I was here in my office in New York,” Solow told the outlet last December. “He was very, very specific about what he wanted.”

The jeweler also confirmed that they worked alongside Gomez to design the wedding band for the couple’s upcoming big day.

“It’s a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pavé band,” a spokesperson told E! News. “Dalton was very happy with it.”

He has one acting credit

Gomez is credited on IMDb with one acting gig — for briefly appearing in the music video for Bieber and Grande’s quarantine hit “Stuck With U.”

The video was the first time Grande confirmed her relationship with Gomez, who is seen dancing in the last minute before the “Thank U, Next” singer runs to give him a hug.

(And for all of you astrology fans out there, IMDb says that Gomez is a Leo.)

He is keeping his private life locked down

Shortly after news of their relationship broke, Gomez made his Instagram profile private. Among the sparse details on the page, Gomez lists his occupation and has a profile picture of himself hugging Grande. He does not have an obvious public-facing profile on Twitter or any other social media.

Grande has been adamant about keeping her relationship with Gomez private. While sharing a video Florence Pugh had posted criticizing negative comments about her relationship with Zach Braff, Grande supported the “Midsommar” star and added her own thoughts in a since-deleted Instagram story.

“Sharing special, personal life things that make u happy on the internet can be truly traumatic,” Grande wrote. “I know I’ve taken a step back from doing so to protect my loved ones and myself but I just wanted to share this and let u know how perfectly u expressed this and how appreciated u are for doing so @florencepugh.”