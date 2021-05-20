Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Friends’ fans hate James Corden as reunion-show host: ‘I’m genuinely so baffled’

James Corden in a black shirt.
People are not happy about James Corden hosting HBO Max’s “Friends” reunion.
(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)
By Aida YlananStaff Writer 
HBO Max is bringing the “Friends” gang back together this month, but there is an apparently unwelcome fly in the ointment: James Corden.

The trailer for the long-awaited “Friends” reunion dropped Thursday, where it was revealed that CBS late night’s Corden would host the special. Fans’ response was, shall we say, unfriendly.

“Don’t get me wrong I’ve been wanting a Friends reunion since 2004 but if someone told me James Corden would be in it I’d have told them not to bother,” said one user. “Why is James corden hosting the friends reunion I’m genuinely so baffled,” questioned another.

Even the Northern Independence Party — as in, independence for the North of England — weighed in, chiding that the Corden addition would be appealing to “someone with a brain parasite.”

Much of the chatter centered on Corden’s appointment in terms of the star power of the reunion special’s other guests, which HBO revealed last week. With a list that includes BTS, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Malala Yousafzai, people found it hard to swallow the fact that the coveted gig went to someone from “Cats.”

The special premieres May 27 on streaming service HBO Max. Check out some more hot takes below:

