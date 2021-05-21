Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Ashton Kutcher’s twin didn’t want to be ‘the face of cerebral palsy.’ Now he’s glad

Three men and a woman posing in formalwear
Ashton Kutcher, left, and twin Michael Kutcher, right, pose with Bill Austin and Tani Austin — CEO and chief philanthropy officer, respectively, at Starkey Hearing Technologies — at a 2013 gala to support a foundation that helps give away more than 100,000 hearing aids annually.
(Diane Bondareff / Associated Press)
By Christi CarrasStaff Writer 
Share

Michael Kutcher was once upset with his famous twin brother, Ashton, for revealing his cerebral palsy diagnosis on national television.

Now a spokesman for the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, Michael thanks his actor sibling for allowing him “to be myself” after years of suppressing his condition, which affects his hearing, speech, vision and mobility in his right hand, according to NBC’s “Today” show.

“I was very angry. Very angry. I remember speaking to him about it,” Michael told “Today” on Thursday, talking about the moment 17 years ago that Ashton announced his brother’s cerebral palsy to the world. “I didn’t want to be the face of CP. I never talked about it.”

California

Ashton Kutcher testifies in trial of serial killer suspect Michael Gargiulo

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 29, 2019 - - Ashton Kutcher points to a drawing of stabbing victim Ashley Ellen's residents while giving testimonial at the trial of Michael Gargiulo at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles on May 29, 2019. Gargiulo, is charged in the stabbing deaths of two women, including a woman who was set to go to a Grammy Awards party with actor Ashton Kutcher. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

Ashton Kutcher testifies in trial of serial killer suspect Michael Gargiulo

Ashton Kutcher figured he’d screwed up nearly two decades ago when he went to pick up a date and she didn’t answer the door.

Advertisement

Michael recalled being bullied as a child because of his disability by kids who called him “every name in the book on the playground,” including the R word.

Though he struggled to make friends, Michael said he always had Ashton’s help and support. For example, when bullies once hurled the slur at him in his twin’s presence, Ashton fought back.

“My brother picked a fight with them. He stood up for me. He wanted them to treat me with respect,” Michael said. “And that meant a lot.”

Television

As Ashton Kutcher and Jay Leno support Ellen DeGeneres, a backlash brews

Ashton Kutcher speaks onstage during the 23rd Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium.

Television

As Ashton Kutcher and Jay Leno support Ellen DeGeneres, a backlash brews

Ashton Kutcher and Jay Leno join other A-list celebs in publicly supporting embattled TV host Ellen DeGeneres, but Rachel Bloom has a different take.

According to “Today,” young Ashton refused to attend sleepovers unless his brother was also welcome, insisting they were a package deal.

These days, a 43-year-old Michael continues to be grateful for his brother’s allyship and elevated platform, which have amplified his own story to a wider audience.

By publicly sharing his diagnosis, Ashton “did me the biggest favor he’s ever done,” Michael said.

After the mother of a 5-year-old girl with cerebral palsy reached out to him because of Ashton’s remarks, Michael was “finally ready” to speak about his condition on his own terms and knew he’d “have a big reach” because of his brother, best known at the time for starring in “That ’70s Show.”

Advertisement

Television

Demi Moore drops shocking revelations about Ashton Kutcher, sexual assault and sobriety

Actress Demi Moore

Television

Demi Moore drops shocking revelations about Ashton Kutcher, sexual assault and sobriety

Actress Demi Moore is detailing scintillating bits of her new memoir, “Inside Out,” released Tuesday, and isn’t afraid to point fingers or name names.

“My brother’s daily actions remind me that life isn’t about running around challenges — it’s about running through them,” Ashton told “Today” in a statement. “Mike has a relentless work ethic and a deep compassion for others.”

Part of that work ethic involves serving as an advisor at the app Joshin, which helps people find qualified caregivers for loved ones with disabilities.

“I love who I am. I love the impact I’ve been able to make, the people I’ve been able to touch,” Michael said. “And I wouldn’t have been able to do that If I didn’t have these obstacles, or as I like to call them — an opportunity.”

Entertainment & Arts
Christi Carras

Christi Carras is an entertainment reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a Times intern after graduating from UCLA and has also worked at Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and CNN.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement