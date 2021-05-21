Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Say adios to ‘Charlie Bit My Finger’: Viral video to trade YouTube fame for NFT cash

A logo next to a video screen grab of two young kids
The people who created the viral “Charlie Bit My Finger” video are auctioning it off as an NFT.
(charliebitme.com)
By Aida YlananStaff Writer 
Share

We’re turning a page in Internet history: “Charlie Bit My Finger” is leaving YouTube.

Fourteen years after the now-viral video was uploaded, it’s getting the NFT treatment. Bidding starts on Saturday.

The video, which has racked up over 880 million views to date on YouTube, will be deleted off the video-sharing site and live on as a 1/1 non-fungible token, or NFT, to be sold off, according to the auction site. Only cryptocurrency holders can participate in the auction.

The lucky auction winner also will get the chance to meet Internet royalty — the clip’s stars, Harry and Charles Davies-Carr, now 17 and 15 — and an opportunity to create a parody of the viral video.

Advertisement

Not one of the hundreds of millions of people who’ve seen the video? Well, the official auction description tells you what it’s all about: “Harry, aged three, is relaxing watching television with Charlie, aged one, after a day spent playing in the garden. Inexplicably, Harry decides to put his finger in Charlie’s mouth, and the rest is history.”

More than a clip, it’s “an adorable rollercoaster of joy, pain, love, and laughter, plus all the facial expressions to boot.” Ah. Of course it is!

The NFT craze, an almost inscrutable trend with tons of money at stake, took off this year, with celebrities from Emily Ratajkowski to Linkin Park cashing in on selling unique electronic tokens tied to images, albums, videos and even concert tickets.

Entertainment & Arts

This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

An NFT (non-fungible token) of Emily Ratajkowski's photo sold for $140,000

Entertainment & Arts

This picture of Emily Ratajkowski is free to look at. But its NFT sold for $140,000

When is a picture in front of picture that’s posted on Instagram worth $140,000? When it’s part of Emily Ratajkowski’s first-ever NFT. Let us explain.

More Coverage

Vatos minting NFTs: How much would you pay for a digital lowrider?
$69 million for digital art? The NFT craze explained

“When it was first put up on YouTube, it was 14 years ago, and YouTube was the new thing. But now ... NFT has become the new thing,” Charlie Davies-Carr said in an interview with CNBC. Since the original clip took off, the Davies-Carr YouTube channel has uploaded many more videos of the boys, including a spinoff video game channel.

“YouTube’s market is quite different to us,” their father, Howard, said in the interview. “It’s a one-off. We never sought subscribers.”

Asked how much the bite really hurt, Harry replied, “I don’t really remember.”

Entertainment & Arts
Aida Ylanan

Aida Ylanan is a data journalist at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined the paper as an intern at the Data Desk, where she updated a widely-used newsroom tool and published a visual analysis of NYRB book covers. A lifelong news junkie, she graduated from UCLA in 2018 where she studied statistics and English.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement