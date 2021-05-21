Soon audiences can be in the room where it happens: ‘Hamilton’ back early at Pantages

Now that Los Angeles is reopening, the world is wide enough for “Hamilton” to return to the Pantages in August.

The everything-winning cultural phenomenon had a blazing 21-week run at the landmark L.A. venue in 2017. It was set to return in March 2020 for an eight-month engagement when a certain novel coronavirus shut everything down. Friday, the theater announced that audiences wouldn’t have to wait for as long as they thought: The production, which had been rescheduled to open Oct. 12, will instead open two months early: Aug. 17.

In emailed responses to questions from The Times, the team at Broadway in Hollywood and Hollywood Pantages Theatre paused from the nonstop hurricane surrounding today’s announcement and said, “We have been working closely with county and state officials, including the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and when it became clear that we could safely resume on August 17, 2021 instead — 8 weeks earlier than planned — we (‘Hamilton’ and the Pantages) elected to move forward.”

The team said ticket buyers left helpless by the shutdown would be satisfied: “All patrons that had tickets to performances that were cancelled were given priority access to future performances, including this new block just announced today.”

For theater fans, the production can’t open soon enough. But its timing will probably benefit from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s other Tony-winning musical, “In the Heights,” which will bow in cinematic form in theaters and on HBO Max on June 11. “Hamilton” will be the first show in the Pantages since the shutdown forced the theater to take a break March 12 of last year.

Restarting the work they’re passionate about? That would be enough. “We are thrilled to be coming back,” the team said. “We are cautiously optimistic. We conducted interviews with three cast members today on local television and radio and they are extremely excited to get back to work, doing what they love.”

As for complete casting, the full roster will be announced “at a later date.”

What comes next? Those who love “Hamilton” and are looking to get vaccinated — or can prove they already have been — can’t say no to this: The Pantages and Broadway in Hollywood are encouraging people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by hosting a pop-up vaccination site at the theater this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccinations are free, and everyone who attends will have a chance to enter to win a pair of “Hamilton” tickets. Previously vaccinated people may enter the contest by showing proof of vaccination. For information and details, visit BroadwayInHollywood.com/VaxUp.

For fans who want to be in the room where it happens, tickets to all performances of “Hamilton,” running Aug. 17 through Jan. 2, are now on sale at BroadwayInHollywood.com or Ticketmaster or by phone at (800) 982-2787.